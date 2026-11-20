The 56-year-old first lady's secret to not being constantly by her hubby's side is explained in her new Amazon Prime Video docuseries , which premiered in New York City on Thursday, November 19.

Melania Trump is infamous for keeping her own, independent life separate from her husband, Donald Trump , and now she's finally revealed a very personal reason for maintaining her own space, RadarOnline.com has learned.

'Melania: The Series 'is made up of never-before-seen material from her documentary film.

In an open scene from Melania: The Series, the Slovenian former model revealed she learned the secret to marital bliss from her parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, who were married for 56 years until her mom died in 2024 at 78.

"You cannot spend (time) non-stop with that person," she shared. "I think solitude is very important."

Melania added that a certain amount of distance was needed to make sure spouses didn't end up "nagging" each other.

"You need to let that person be who they are, and enjoy what they do, and not to be that they are overwhelmed with you and nagging all the time," she explained.