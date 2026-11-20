Black Friday can get very busy, and there are lots of promises of huge deals. It's always best to plan out what you are going to do. This guide will help you find a great deal on an affordable mattress. A mattress can affect your sleep, mood, and how your back feels in the morning. Most people will have their mattress for a long period of time, so it's important to find the right one for you. When exploring black Friday mattress deals, this guide can be used as a checklist to help you make the right choice. We'll go through who this guide is for, how to find the right mattress for your body, and the differences between foam and hybrid mattresses.

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Who This Guide Is For Depending on your situation, you could be a first-time buyer, want to get rid of an old mattress, or just want to save some money. Find the section that applies to you and follow the steps below. First Time Buyers If you have no previous experience of buying a mattress, then start with the basics. Decide what size you need. There are two main types of mattresses available: foam and hybrid. Don't get confused with the fancy names on the product pages. Think about the layers and the feel of the mattress. How is it with heat? Think about how the company will stand behind it. These four questions will help you see through most of the sales talk. Replacement Buyers You will already know what was wrong with your old mattress. Maybe it had a sagging centre, overheated, or you could feel Your partner is moving. Make a list of what was wrong with it. When looking for a new one, pick a model that solves your problems. If you are waking up with aches or the mattress is dipping, then it's time to move on. Budget Buyers Although you want to save money, it's important to set a strict budget. Look for a mattress that will fit within your budget. Black Friday is a great time to explore affordable mattress deals. Look at what layers are in the mattress, what fabric it has, and how supportive it is. Often, a basic mattress with good quality layers will be better than an extravagant one with thin layers. Black Friday is the perfect time to push your budget a bit.

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Set A Budget Before looking at any banners, set a budget. Sales pages will encourage you to spend more with bundle deals and timers. Having a set budget will keep you calm. Include any items you require, for example, a frame, a base, or a protector. Split your list into things you need. Things you would like. A mattress that keeps you cool or adds extra height might be a touch. However, it's important to have the right support for your sleeping position. Prioritize your list so that if you can't find a great deal, you know what to sacrifice. This simple list will help you avoid impulse buys. How To Find A Great Deal A great deal will have a fair price, clear information, and honest policies. Look at how long the original price has been listed for, as some sellers will increase the price before the sale. Compare a few stores for the same size and thickness. Check what layers are in the mattress. Two mattresses with the same name can have very different materials. Look past the discount. Make sure to check the return policy. How long is the trial period? What is the returns process? What is covered in the warranty? Who will cover the returns? Will you need to return it in an unopened condition? If the returns process is difficult, then the discount won't be worth it. Save the product page and policies. Black Friday Mattress Deals at EGOHOME Black Friday is a good opportunity to compare mattress prices and find better deals on sleep essentials. If you're considering EGOHOME, its Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale is worth a look. The promotion features 35% off, with an additional 15% off sitewide using code BFCM15. There is also an automatic 30% discount when purchasing any two eligible Sleep Essentials. Whether you're replacing an old mattress or simply looking to improve your sleep setup, checking these seasonal offers could help you get more value for your budget. You can find more details on the EGOHOME Black Friday & Cyber Monday offers.

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Choose Based On Sleeping Position & Feel Depending on how you sleep, the support you need will vary. If you sleep on your side, you will often want a top layer, as your shoulders and hips will be pushing into the mattress. If you sleep on your back, you will need support for your back and will often go for a medium or medium-firm mattress. When your sleeping position is on your stomach, you will need a flatter mattress with firmness to stop your hips from sinking. If you are a side sleeper, you may find the firmest mattresses uncomfortable. Recommend you look for foam or hybrid mattresses. Try to identify your sleeping habits. How do you tend to fall asleep? How do you wake up? If you are waking up with sore shoulders, you may need more cushioning. If you are waking up with a sore lower back, you will need more support. Body Size & Weight Your body size can change how a mattress feels. If you weigh less, you won't sink into the mattress much, so a soft mattress might feel firmer to you. If you weigh more, you will sink in more, which means you usually need a firmer mattress. If you are a couple with different body types, try the mattress together. If you can't agree on a mattress, look for something with a medium feel and good edge support. Firmness Firmness is a personal choice. Most brands have a scale from soft to firm. Medium plush, medium firm, and firm are popular choices. Plush mattresses will feel like a cloud hug. Firm mattresses will feel flat and stable. That is normal. Choose what feels natural to you. Memory Foam Or Hybrid? Both can be great for almost any sleeper. Memory foam mattresses will have foam layers throughout. Hybrid mattresses will have a layer of springs underneath the foam. How Memory Foam Feels Memory foam mattresses will hug your body. Distribute your weight. Feel Memory foam mattresses letting me sink slightly into the mattress and feeling cushioned in my shoulders, hips, and knees. They are great at absorbing movement, so you won't feel as much when your partner rolls over. Older foams would trap heat, but with gel-infused foams and breathable fabrics, this can be helped a lot. Light sleepers and side sleepers often enjoy this. How Hybrids Feel Hybrid mattresses combine foam and pocketed springs. This gives a bouncy feel that makes it easier to move around on. The coil layer will help with airflow, so they are great for hot sleepers. Edges often feel sturdier, which makes it easier to sit and get up from the mattress. Edges can feel bouncy. Maybe heavier than foam mattresses. Which Should I Choose? If you are looking for pressure relief and quiet movement, then choose a memory foam. Hybrids are great if you're a hot sleeper, want more bounce, or want firmer edges. If you're still unsure, then lie on both for a few minutes in your usual sleeping position. Often your body will tell you which one to go for.

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Choose The Right Size & Thickness All good mattress buying guides will start with the size. If you are a single sleeper, a twin XL or a full mattress might suit you perfectly. Queen or King size is usually preferred by couples. Make sure you have measured your room and door frames to make sure that the mattress will fit. If it is too big, it won't help. The thickness will affect how the mattress feels. Thinner mattresses (around 6-10") are great for guest rooms, renters, and RVs. Thicker mattresses (around 12-14") will have more comfort layers, which many adults will prefer. Check that your sheets will fit, and your frame can support the weight. Trial, Returns & Warranty A trial will help you to try the mattress in your own home. Your body will need time to adjust, so a short trial may not be long enough. Many mattresses will be compressed and will expand once opened. This means returns are often organized by the seller. Ask if there are any processing fees and if it needs to be clean and on the correct base. Know what you are getting into. Warranties will not cover a change in feel. Look for what is considered a fault. Deep sags or split seams may be faults. Ensure you keep your receipt and care card, use a base to avoid voiding your warranty, and keep a record of everything. This will help when claiming. Materials, Cooling & Certifications The materials will tell you how the mattress will age. Denser foams will keep their shape for longer. Some memory foams are made to have the same feel no matter what the temperature is in the room. This means they don't get hard when it's cold or too soft when it's hot. The cover will also affect how it feels. Ice silk, graphene, and jacquard fabrics will all feel different. If you run hot, gel-infused foams and graphene covers can help. Hybrids will often have the best airflow. Look for certifications. CertiPUR-US certified foams have no formaldehyde or heavy metals. OEKO-TEX certified fabrics have been tested to make sure they are safe for skin. New mattresses can smell a little, but this is perfectly fine. To help with this, you should air the mattress in a room with airflow. Some people prefer a latex mattress, so it is best to check what your comfort layer is made of. You should rotate your mattress from head to toe each month and make sure you always use a mattress protector.

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