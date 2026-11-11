Melania Trump Mocked as New Docuseries Trailer Sparks Brutal Backlash From Critics: 'Wouldn't Watch If You Paid Me'

The first episode is titled "Family & Trust," which Amazon said viewers will see the president's wife "set priorities as she prepares to become America’s First Lady. But inside the White House, trust is tested, and the incoming First Lady must protect those closest to her while navigating the demands of power."

The second episode, "Pride & Honor," is described as "The honor of serving as First Lady comes with an immediate call to action. Moments after the inauguration, First Lady Melania Trump sets her mission in motion for the American people."

The documentary film, Melania, initially brought out enough MAGA supporters in its first week to gross an impressive $7million at the domestic box office. However, that figure plunged the following week to $2.4million before taking in a disappointing $15.4million tally ahead of landing on Prime Video in March.