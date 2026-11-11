Melania Trump Mocked as New Docuseries Trailer Sparks Brutal Backlash From Critics: 'Wouldn't Watch If You Paid Me'
Nov. 10 2026, Published 7:25 p.m. ET
Melania Trump has been mercilessly roasted after the trailer for her new Amazon Prime Video docuseries dropped, with critics tearing into the first lady's vanity project as a show nobody asked for, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The two-part Melania: The Series premieres on November 20 and features outtakes and material that was filmed but not used in the former model's documentary film that hit theaters in January. The movie was filmed in the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration in January 2025.
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The first episode is titled "Family & Trust," which Amazon said viewers will see the president's wife "set priorities as she prepares to become America’s First Lady. But inside the White House, trust is tested, and the incoming First Lady must protect those closest to her while navigating the demands of power."
The second episode, "Pride & Honor," is described as "The honor of serving as First Lady comes with an immediate call to action. Moments after the inauguration, First Lady Melania Trump sets her mission in motion for the American people."
The documentary film, Melania, initially brought out enough MAGA supporters in its first week to gross an impressive $7million at the domestic box office. However, that figure plunged the following week to $2.4million before taking in a disappointing $15.4million tally ahead of landing on Prime Video in March.
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Melania kicked off the trailer hiding behind a pair of dark sunglasses as she ominously warned, "Everybody wants to be close to power and sometimes could be very dangerous."
The first lady also puts the spotlight on her and her husband's only child, Barron, with footage of the college student flashing across the screen as his proud mom declared, "He's my priority. He will always be my priority."
Melania closed out the teaser by coyly asking, "So, what would you like to know?" as an announcer promised viewers a glimpse of "new, never-before-seen moments" from her closely guarded private life.
'I’ll Add This To My Do Not Watch List'
Prime Video left the comments open under Melania: The Series' Instagram post, where critics tore it apart.
"Didn’t they learn from the movie that nobody wants this?" one person asked.
"What in the actual f---? Her movie flops, so let’s give people more?" a second user wanted to know.
"I’ll add this to my do not watch list," a third person snarked, while a fourth claimed, "I wouldn't watch it if you paid me."
"I’ll be busy watching paint dry that day, but thanks for letting me know," a fifth person laughed.
Among the overwhelmingly negative comments, a sixth person cheered, "I'll watch it. We should support our First Ladies. They seem to always be in the background. I like to see them in action, too."
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Docuseries Has Bad Timing After Trump's Candidates Lost Big in Midterm Elections
Amazon may be hoping to claw back some of the staggering $75million sum it shelled out for Melania's original documentary, but the odds appear bleak amid her husband's plunging popularity.
Republicans were trounced in the midterms, losing control of both the House and Senate as Democrats also scored major gubernatorial victories by hammering the GOP over soaring gas prices linked to the war in Iran.