Man Arrested for 'Suspected Homicide' on Cruise as Ship Returns to Port Following Alleged Crime on Fellow Passenger

According to a report, the medical examiner said the alleged victim is a woman, but no further identifiable information was released. An affidavit in support of a criminal complaint for murder was filed Monday.

While delivering towels to the room, a housekeeper called other employees over after she found "what she believed to be blood on the subject's hands and pants as well as a motionless female lying face down on the floor."

Allegedly, in an interview with the FBI, Watford claimed to have been arguing with the victim at a ship restaurant before returning to their room, with the woman following shortly afterwards.

The verbal altercation then escalated, with Watford apparently striking the victim multiple times. Further, he allegedly began choking her with two hands.

"Subject stated that he applied pressure to Victim 1's neck for approximately four to five minutes and released his hold only after becoming exhausted. Subject stated that, after releasing his grip, Victim 1 lay motionless on the floor for approximately 10 minutes before MSC Housekeeper A.D. knocked on his door," the affidavit said.