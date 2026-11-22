But amid extraordinary media attention surrounding the ceremony at London's St Paul's Cathedral, the couple also began constructing an alternative dress in case the original was damaged, stolen, or its design leaked.

David recalled the intense publicity surrounding their London studio after Buckingham Palace announced their involvement in March 1981.

He said: "We had every TV station you can imagine [calling], and of course, working with couture clients I had learned, you don't give any details at all – and particularly not for a royal wedding."

The designers became increasingly concerned reporters might discover details of the gown before Diana's highly anticipated appearance.

Security guards were stationed at their premises, while studio shutters remained closed to prevent photographers from capturing images.

The couple even discarded misleading fabric scraps to confuse journalists searching through their garbage.