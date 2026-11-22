EXCLUSIVE: Details of Princess Diana's Secret Decoy Wedding Dress Revealed by Designers
Nov. 22 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Princess Diana's secret second wedding dress has emerged as one of the royal family's most intriguing fashion revelations, with its designer disclosing how an entirely different gown was secretly created to protect the biggest bridal surprise of the century.
RadarOnline.com can reveal British designers Elizabeth Emanuel, 73, and David Emanuel, also 73, spent three months preparing Diana's wedding gown before her marriage to Prince Charles in July 1981.
Secret Backup Gown Kept Hidden From Princess Diana
But amid extraordinary media attention surrounding the ceremony at London's St Paul's Cathedral, the couple also began constructing an alternative dress in case the original was damaged, stolen, or its design leaked.
David recalled the intense publicity surrounding their London studio after Buckingham Palace announced their involvement in March 1981.
He said: "We had every TV station you can imagine [calling], and of course, working with couture clients I had learned, you don't give any details at all – and particularly not for a royal wedding."
The designers became increasingly concerned reporters might discover details of the gown before Diana's highly anticipated appearance.
Security guards were stationed at their premises, while studio shutters remained closed to prevent photographers from capturing images.
The couple even discarded misleading fabric scraps to confuse journalists searching through their garbage.
'It Was a Complete Secret'
Their greatest precaution, however, involved creating an entirely separate wedding dress that could replace the original if necessary.
Elizabeth explained the backup was never intended to be a replica.
She said: "It was similar in certain respects and both had the big skirt, but everything else was different."
Unlike Diana's famous ivory silk taffeta gown, the alternative was bright white and featured considerably more restrained sleeves.
Its most striking difference was the absence of the spectacular 25-foot train that became synonymous with Diana's wedding-day appearance.
Instead, the secret design featured fitted sleeves, although it retained decorative lace, ruffled cuffs, an elaborate neckline, and a voluminous skirt.
The backup remained such a closely guarded secret that even Diana herself was unaware of its existence.
Elizabeth revealed: "Neither of us wanted to worry her. It was a complete secret."
Mystery Disappearance and 2024 Museum Recreation
Fortunately, the original gown survived the preparations intact, meaning the alternative was never required. Elizabeth subsequently revealed she deliberately avoided completing the second dress because she considered doing so unlucky.
She said: "I just thought, 'If anything happens, we'll finish it off and have it ready.'"
The unfinished creation subsequently disappeared, with its original designers unable to establish precisely what happened to it.
Elizabeth speculated the garment may have been recycled, dismantled or discarded.
"[I]t likely ended up on some sample rail. It probably got reused, torn up, thrown out, who knows?" she recalled.
In 2024, Elizabeth recreated the alternative gown using surviving sketches and photographs, allowing the public to see the previously hidden design.
The reconstruction was commissioned by Renae Plant, director and curator of the virtual Princess Diana Museum.
Plant said: "Part of what is special, too, is that it hasn't been seen in public, and now we get to preserve it and show it to the world."
Enduring Humanitarian Legacy After Tragic Death
Diana's marriage to Charles was overshadowed by infidelity, intense media scrutiny, and public heartbreak. They divorced in 1996 after separating four years earlier.
Diana died at age 36 following a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, prompting an extraordinary outpouring of grief worldwide.
Her enduring legacy includes her humanitarian work, compassion for marginalized communities, groundbreaking AIDS advocacy, and lasting influence on royal life.