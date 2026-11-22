During an appearance on ABC's This Week on November 22, host Jon Karl repeatedly questioned Clayton about Trump's recent comments describing Putin as his friend.

"He called Vladimir Putin a friend, which he's done before," Karl said. "And then he posted this on True Social picture with Vladimir Putin saying, 'my friend.' And when he was asked about this this week, he was asked 'he's your friend, is he America's friend?' The president said, 'I can't speak to America.' But let me ask you, you're the director of national intelligence, is Vladimir Putin America’s friend?"

Clayton responded, "That conversation, that picture, historic, historic picture was in the context of the three nuclear powers, the three main nuclear powers, getting together and saying we cannot have a nuclear incident."

"It's unbelievable that the three of them got together and had that discussion in what I would say is a time in the world where there's conflict and the like. And it should be assuring that you have the three world nuclear powers getting together and saying, 'we're not going to go in that direction.' But I think that any time you have that... in that circle of that conversation, using the term friend is entirely appropriate," he added.