Donald Trump's Intelligence Director Jay Clayton Pressed on Putin Friendship Before Finally Declaring Russian Leader Is 'Not America's Friend'
Nov. 22 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's intelligence director was put on the spot over the president's relationship with Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jay Clayton initially dodged the question before finally admitting the Russian leader was "not America's friend" in Ukraine.
Jay Clayton Pressed on Vladimir Putin's Relationship With U.S.
During an appearance on ABC's This Week on November 22, host Jon Karl repeatedly questioned Clayton about Trump's recent comments describing Putin as his friend.
"He called Vladimir Putin a friend, which he's done before," Karl said. "And then he posted this on True Social picture with Vladimir Putin saying, 'my friend.' And when he was asked about this this week, he was asked 'he's your friend, is he America's friend?' The president said, 'I can't speak to America.' But let me ask you, you're the director of national intelligence, is Vladimir Putin America’s friend?"
Clayton responded, "That conversation, that picture, historic, historic picture was in the context of the three nuclear powers, the three main nuclear powers, getting together and saying we cannot have a nuclear incident."
"It's unbelievable that the three of them got together and had that discussion in what I would say is a time in the world where there's conflict and the like. And it should be assuring that you have the three world nuclear powers getting together and saying, 'we're not going to go in that direction.' But I think that any time you have that... in that circle of that conversation, using the term friend is entirely appropriate," he added.
'Not America's Friend'
Karl continued to press Clayton, asking for a straight 'yes' or 'no' answer.
"But my question is, is Vladimir Putin America's friend?" Karl asked again. "Because Trump said he couldn't answer that question."
"Look, I, Jon—" Clayton began before being cut off by Karl who asked for the third time, "Is he America's friend?"
Clayton finally responded, "Is Vladimir Putin America's friend? He is not America's friend in Ukraine. Not at all. Not at all."
Donald Trump Shares Dozens of 'Friend' Photos
The interview came after Trump posted 35 pictures on November 21 featuring himself alongside Putin and Xi Jinping following their meetings at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China.
The images showed Trump shaking hands with Putin and posing with Xi, with the president referring to the foreign leaders as his "friends."
One particularly controversial post compared the gathering to the 1945 Yalta Conference, where Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin met to discuss the postwar world.
Critics Slam Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's Friendship
Journalist Tom Nichols was among those who questioned Trump's comparison to Yalta and his pictures with the foreign leaders.
"I was certain this was fake. I mean, it's so ghastly, so obscene – so historically illiterate – that it had to be fake, even by the standards of what Trump posts. Nope. He posted it," Nichols wrote.
California Governor Gavin Newsom also criticized the Russian leader, writing, "The correct term is thug."
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk offered a pointed response, declaring, "God, protect us from such friends."