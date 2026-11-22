Trump, 80, shared a collection of 35 images on November 22, following his meetings with Putin and Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, earlier in the week.

Among the posts were pictures of Trump shaking hands with Putin and posing alongside Jinping, with captions describing the three leaders as "friends."

One particularly controversial post compared the gathering to the 1945 Yalta Conference, where President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin met to discuss the postwar world.

Journalist Tom Nichols was stunned, writing, "I was certain this was fake. I mean, it's so ghastly, so obscene – so historically illiterate – that it had to be fake, even by the standards of what Trump posts. Nope. He posted it."