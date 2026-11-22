Donald Trump Sparks Fury From Critics After Sharing Cozy Photos With Putin and Jinping and Calling Foreign Leaders His 'Friends': 'Disgusting'
Nov. 22 2026, Updated 12:32 p.m. ET
Donald Trump sent social media into a frenzy after posting dozens of photos with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, proudly referring to the foreign leaders as his "friends," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president's posts also featured a comparison to the 1945 Yalta Conference, leaving critics stunned by his characterization of the gathering.
Donald Trump Shares Photos With Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping
Trump, 80, shared a collection of 35 images on November 22, following his meetings with Putin and Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, earlier in the week.
Among the posts were pictures of Trump shaking hands with Putin and posing alongside Jinping, with captions describing the three leaders as "friends."
One particularly controversial post compared the gathering to the 1945 Yalta Conference, where President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin met to discuss the postwar world.
Journalist Tom Nichols was stunned, writing, "I was certain this was fake. I mean, it's so ghastly, so obscene – so historically illiterate – that it had to be fake, even by the standards of what Trump posts. Nope. He posted it."
Critics Blast Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's Friendship
Critics quickly criticized Trump's friendship with Putin on social media.
California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote about Putin, saying, "The correct term is thug."
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk responded to the relationship by writing, "God, protect us from such friends."
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski also chimed in, "The optics of this [cozying] up to Putin – calling him a 'friend' – cause us some concern, because it raises the question: with whom is he truly friends?"
"President Trump calls Putin 'a friend' and just days later, Putin is violating the airspace of Poland and Finland. This is what happens when an American president makes clear that he chooses another autocratic leader over our democratic allies. Give a bully an inch and he'll take a mile. President Trump literally rolled out the red carpet for the bully," Senator Elissa Slotkin commented.
'Disgusted'
The backlash has also reached conservative media circles.
Fox News host Harold Ford Jr. told his co-hosts he was "disgusted" by Trump's remarks about Putin.
"Here is a guy who is an invader, who is waging a war, costing American treasure, costing weapons, causing us to deplete, and costing lives of Ukrainians," Ford Jr. said.
Geraldo Rivera also criticized the relationship during an appearance on CNN's NewsNight.
"I think that if they're friends, why doesn't Trump ask his friend to stop bombing hospitals, to stop bombing daycare centers, to stop bombing civilian homes, to stop bombing civilian infrastructure, energy infrastructure, so they're gonna freeze – the Ukrainians are gonna freeze," Rivera said, adding he was "embarrassed" for Trump.
White House Defends Trump Over 'Sleeping' Footage
Trump appeared to close his eyes for about 10 seconds while Jinping delivered remarks during a November 19 summit session.
The clip, broadcast by Chinese state television, circulated online, with Republicans Against Trump calling the moment "EMBARRASSING on the world stage."
Communications Director Steven Cheung rejected the suggestion that Trump had fallen asleep.
"Fake News! President Trump was looking at papers in front of him while the speaker made remarks. You can clearly see his eyes move back and forth. This is why the people despise media so much. They constantly lie," he wrote.