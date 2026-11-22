President Donald Trump warned that working with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer would be difficult if the New York Democrat becomes majority leader, taking a harder line just two days after suggesting he was open to bipartisan deals with Democrats.

In a Truth Social post on November 22, Trump criticized Schumer's previous tenure as Senate majority leader and accused him of perpetuating what he described as the "Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax" and other "Hoaxes and Scams."

"It is going to be very hard for me to work with Chuck Schumer should he become Senate Majority Leader," Trump wrote. He added that Schumer had "failed badly" in the position and predicted he would fail again.

The comments come after Democrats secured control of both the House and Senate in the November 3 midterm elections. The party is expected to take charge of Congress in January 2027, setting up a potentially contentious relationship with Trump during the final two years of his presidency.