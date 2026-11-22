Trump Says It Will Be 'Very Hard' to Work With Chuck Schumer in New Rant — as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress
Nov. 22 2026, Published 12:27 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump warned that working with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer would be difficult if the New York Democrat becomes majority leader, taking a harder line just two days after suggesting he was open to bipartisan deals with Democrats.
In a Truth Social post on November 22, Trump criticized Schumer's previous tenure as Senate majority leader and accused him of perpetuating what he described as the "Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax" and other "Hoaxes and Scams."
"It is going to be very hard for me to work with Chuck Schumer should he become Senate Majority Leader," Trump wrote. He added that Schumer had "failed badly" in the position and predicted he would fail again.
The comments come after Democrats secured control of both the House and Senate in the November 3 midterm elections. The party is expected to take charge of Congress in January 2027, setting up a potentially contentious relationship with Trump during the final two years of his presidency.
Trump Changes His Tone After Suggesting Bipartisan Cooperation
Trump's latest remarks contrast with comments he made during a White House news conference on November 20, when he expressed interest in reaching agreements with Democratic leaders.
The president described Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries as "smart" and suggested there could be opportunities to work together on health care and other issues.
"If they want to get things done, I want to get things done, too," Trump said.
However, he also warned that he intended to use his presidential veto power against legislation he opposed.
"They're going to send things my way, and I'm going to veto them," he said, explaining that he eventually hoped to negotiate compromises by attaching conditions to his approval.
Chuck Schumer Faces Leadership Challenge From Chris Van Hollen
Schumer's return as Senate majority leader is not guaranteed. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is challenging him for the position, with Senate Democrats scheduled to choose their leader through a secret-ballot vote on December 1.
Schumer, who has led Senate Democrats since 2017, has maintained that he has enough support to retain the leadership position.
Van Hollen, however, has attracted backing from several lawmakers seeking a different direction for the party.
His public supporters include Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, and senators-elect Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota and Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan.
The contest reflects divisions within the Democratic Party following its midterm victories, with some lawmakers calling for fresh leadership and a stronger response to the Trump administration.
Democrats Prepare to Push Their Legislative Priorities
The incoming Democratic majority will have an opportunity to shape the legislative agenda, including negotiations over health care and other domestic issues.
However, controlling both chambers does not mean Democrats can automatically override a presidential veto. They would need a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate to do so, making negotiations with Trump important.
The president has indicated that health care could provide an opportunity for cooperation, although he has also made clear that he expects Democrats to accommodate some of his priorities.