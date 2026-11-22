His revelations appear in Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story, which was published to coincide with the centenary of her birth.

Hardman said: "As far as the Queen was concerned, Harry and Meghan had everything handed to them but wanted to throw it all away... She was enormously upset and terribly sad about a wasted opportunity, but she acted decisively."

The biographer added Elizabeth had always held particular affection for Harry and understood the difficulties facing younger royal siblings whose positions within the monarchy were less clearly defined.

Hardman said: "The Queen always adored Harry."

He added: "She had an instinctive sympathy for the spare (Harry.) Her shy father was a spare, unexpectedly thrust into kingship by the abdication of his brother. Her sister, Margaret, was a spare, and Elizabeth was always her greatest defender."

That sympathy extended to Harry and his uncle, now ex-Prince Andrew, whose uncertain positions within the royal hierarchy concerned the monarch.