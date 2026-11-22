EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth Was Left Distraught by Megxit, Royal Author Claims
Nov. 22 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Queen Elizabeth II was left devastated by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to abandon royal duties, believing the couple had thrown away an extraordinary opportunity to shape the monarchy's future, a leading royal biographer has revealed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that royal author Robert Hardman said the late monarch, who died aged 96 in September 2022, was deeply distressed when Harry, now 42, and Markle, 45, announced in January 2020 they were stepping back from royal life.
Queen Elizabeth's 'Terrible Sadness' Over Megxit
His revelations appear in Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story, which was published to coincide with the centenary of her birth.
Hardman said: "As far as the Queen was concerned, Harry and Meghan had everything handed to them but wanted to throw it all away... She was enormously upset and terribly sad about a wasted opportunity, but she acted decisively."
The biographer added Elizabeth had always held particular affection for Harry and understood the difficulties facing younger royal siblings whose positions within the monarchy were less clearly defined.
Hardman said: "The Queen always adored Harry."
He added: "She had an instinctive sympathy for the spare (Harry.) Her shy father was a spare, unexpectedly thrust into kingship by the abdication of his brother. Her sister, Margaret, was a spare, and Elizabeth was always her greatest defender."
That sympathy extended to Harry and his uncle, now ex-Prince Andrew, whose uncertain positions within the royal hierarchy concerned the monarch.
From Royal Train Welcome to Palace Tensions
Elizabeth had initially welcomed Markle warmly into the family following her engagement to Harry.
She invited the former actress aboard the royal train for a rare solo engagement and presented her with diamond and pearl earrings.
But the optimism surrounding Harry and Markle's 2018 Windsor wedding gradually gave way to tensions within the royal household.
Reports of disagreements involving Markle, difficulties between Harry and his brother Prince William, 44, and growing dissatisfaction with royal life preceded the couple's dramatic announcement.
Sandringham Summit Ends 'Half-In, Half-Out' Plan
Harry and Markle initially proposed dividing their time between Britain and North America while continuing selected royal responsibilities.
However, the Queen rejected arrangements that would allow them to retain a partially official royal position.
Crisis discussions at Sandringham established that the couple could not combine commercial independence with the privileges of working royalty.
Harry subsequently lost permission to use his HRH styling in official duties. Despite the upheaval, Elizabeth is said to have insisted that the possibility of a future reconciliation should remain open.
Hardman added the monarch recognized Harry's considerable ability to connect with international audiences.
He also recalled her decision to send Harry to Jamaica during her 2012 Diamond Jubilee celebrations, when republican sentiment was growing.
The prince's successful visit reinforced her confidence in his potential as a representative of the Crown.
Inside the Calm Leadership Behind 'Recollections May Vary'
The couple's departure was followed by their explosive March 2021 TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which they made allegations about racism within the royal family and their treatment within the ancient institution.
Buckingham Palace subsequently issued its carefully worded response about their account, saying: "Recollections may vary."
Hardman said: "I can quite easily imagine The Queen saying it."
He added: "She had a very direct manner, possibly because there was a tremendous flapping around her. While other people would be getting into a complete stew, she would keep calm and was always terribly practical."
Hardman also said: "Yes, everyone was scared of her, but not because she might be angry – she wasn't an ogre – they were just terrified of letting her down."
Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public is Hardman's sixth book on the Royal family.