'He's a Killer': Zelenskyy Delivers Blunt Message After Trump Defends His 'Fantastic' Relationship With Putin
Nov. 21 2026, Published 11:21 a.m. ET
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "killer" after Donald Trump publicly defended his relationship with the Russian leader, despite Moscow's ongoing attacks on Ukraine.
During an interview with CNN's Jim Sciutto broadcast Friday, November 20, Zelenskyy pushed back against Trump's decision to describe Putin as a friend, warning that such friendly rhetoric could reduce pressure on the Kremlin.
The comments followed a meeting between Trump and Putin in China, where the U.S. president warmly greeted the Russian leader ahead of a historic three-way meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Zelenskyy Pushes Back Against Trump's Description of Putin
Asked whether Trump's friendly remarks could encourage Putin to continue attacking Ukraine, Zelenskyy acknowledged that the U.S. president could choose how to address his Russian counterpart.
However, he made clear that Ukrainians have a very different view of the man responsible for ordering Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.
"For us he's an enemy, and of course, for us, he is a killer. And I think mostly for the people in the world, he is a killer," Zelenskyy told CNN.
He also warned that describing Putin as a friend could make the Russian president feel less accountable for his actions.
Zelenskyy argued that Putin "doesn't feel that he is a killer; he doesn't feel enough pressure" when world leaders treat him warmly. He added that the Russian leader wants to destroy Ukraine and continues ordering attacks.
The Ukrainian president also maintained that Washington remains an important potential mediator because Putin is more likely to listen to the United States.
Trump Defends His 'Fantastic' Relationship With Putin
Trump stood by his relationship with Putin during a White House news conference on Friday, November 20, insisting that maintaining personal connections with powerful world leaders benefits American security.
"I have fantastic relationships with Putin. That's a very good thing. I have fantastic relationships with President Xi. That's a good thing, and our country is safe because of that," Trump said.
When asked whether Putin was a friend to the United States, Trump responded, "I can't speak to America," before describing their relationship as very good.
He added that his rapport with the Russian president gives the United States "a lot of additional strength."
Trump also maintained that Putin wants to end the war, although Russia has continued launching attacks against Ukrainian territory.
Putin Receives Warm Welcome During China Meeting
Trump's comments followed his November 19 meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China. It was their first meeting since August 2025.
As Trump entered the meeting room alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, he pointed toward Putin and jokingly asked, "Who is that?"
He then added, "He's my friend."
Putin responded in English, "Nice to meet you."
The exchange attracted criticism from U.S. Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, who questioned the optics of Trump standing alongside Putin and Xi. Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski also expressed concern about the president's warm reception of the Russian leader.
"The optics of embracing Putin and calling him a friend cause us some concern," Sikorski said, according to NBC News.
Russia's Latest Attacks Raise Concerns for Ukraine
The diplomatic developments came as Russia launched another massive assault on Ukraine overnight from November 19 into November 20.
According to Reuters, Russian forces fired more than 400 drones and over 110 missiles at Ukrainian targets, killing eight people and damaging critical infrastructure.
Three bridges spanning Kyiv's Dnipro River were also hit, while attacks on energy facilities caused power disruptions in several regions.
Zelenskyy described the bombardment as one of the largest attacks against Ukraine, as the country entered another winter of war.
Meanwhile, Washington's approach to supporting Kyiv has changed since Trump returned to office in January 2025.
Although previously approved military assistance has continued to be delivered, his administration has not authorized significant new aid packages comparable to those approved under former President Joe Biden, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.