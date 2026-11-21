The comments followed a meeting between Trump and Putin in China, where the U.S. president warmly greeted the Russian leader ahead of a historic three-way meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During an interview with CNN's Jim Sciutto broadcast Friday, November 20, Zelenskyy pushed back against Trump's decision to describe Putin as a friend, warning that such friendly rhetoric could reduce pressure on the Kremlin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "killer" after Donald Trump publicly defended his relationship with the Russian leader , despite Moscow's ongoing attacks on Ukraine.

Asked whether Trump's friendly remarks could encourage Putin to continue attacking Ukraine, Zelenskyy acknowledged that the U.S. president could choose how to address his Russian counterpart.

However, he made clear that Ukrainians have a very different view of the man responsible for ordering Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

"For us he's an enemy, and of course, for us, he is a killer. And I think mostly for the people in the world, he is a killer," Zelenskyy told CNN.

He also warned that describing Putin as a friend could make the Russian president feel less accountable for his actions.

Zelenskyy argued that Putin "doesn't feel that he is a killer; he doesn't feel enough pressure" when world leaders treat him warmly. He added that the Russian leader wants to destroy Ukraine and continues ordering attacks.

The Ukrainian president also maintained that Washington remains an important potential mediator because Putin is more likely to listen to the United States.