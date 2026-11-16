Joe Biden Accuses Vladimir Putin of Acting Like a Teenager and Slams 'Moody and Stubborn' Volodymyr Zelensky in New Memoir

In extracts from the book released by a publication, Biden claims Putin has a "petulant tone" and "liked to slouch during a meeting, feigning indifference, like a teenager."

On Zelenskyy, Biden says the Ukrainian president's acting background "turned out to be very good training" for a wartime leader.

Yet, he said his beleaguered ally "could be moody and stubborn in our private conversations, and not as grateful as I would have expected."

Biden also said members of Donald Trump's team asked him to sign a letter which would allow them to negotiate directly with Putin, in between winning the 2024 presidential election and before being sworn into office two months later.