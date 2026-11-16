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Home > News > Joe Biden

Joe Biden Accuses Vladimir Putin of Acting Like a Teenager and Slams 'Moody and Stubborn' Volodymyr Zelensky in New Memoir

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Source: MEGA

Joe Biden has slammed warring presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky in his new memoir.

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Nov. 16 2026, Published 8:35 a.m. ET

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Joe Biden has blasted both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky in his memoir, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former president, 83, accused Russian president Putin of acting like a teenager in Promise Me, America.

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Putin Exhibited 'Petulant Tone'

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Source: MEGA

The Russian president 'liked to slouch during a meeting', says Biden.

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In extracts from the book released by a publication, Biden claims Putin has a "petulant tone" and "liked to slouch during a meeting, feigning indifference, like a teenager."

On Zelenskyy, Biden says the Ukrainian president's acting background "turned out to be very good training" for a wartime leader.

Yet, he said his beleaguered ally "could be moody and stubborn in our private conversations, and not as grateful as I would have expected."

Biden also said members of Donald Trump's team asked him to sign a letter which would allow them to negotiate directly with Putin, in between winning the 2024 presidential election and before being sworn into office two months later.

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'Not As Grateful As I Would Have Expected'

picture of Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Source: MEGA

Biden criticized Zelenskyy in his book.

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The former president was in office when Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

He offered staunch support to Ukraine even during his final days in office, giving Kyiv a $500 million military aid package shortly before Trump returned to the White House.

Elsewhere in the book, RadarOnline.com recently told how former German Chancellor Angela Merkel privately questioned Donald Trump's admiration for Putin and described the president as overly emotional.

Biden writes that Merkel shared her concerns during conversations after he entered the White House in 2021.

She reportedly told him that Trump's behavior during meetings appeared influenced by his personal feelings rather than the facts being discussed.

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Biden Reveals Details Of Donald Trump Letter

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Biden told of contents of Donald Trump's letter left at White House for him.

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Merkel also recalled that Trump had declined to shake her hand during official encounters.

She questioned his interest in Putin and other authoritarian leaders, with Biden quoting her as saying, "That was a mystery I could not unravel."

Biden also revealed for the first time in the book — out November 17 — the contents of the "very generous" hand-written letter by Donald Trump left behind at the Oval Office in 2021.

The cordial wishes in the letter contrasts heavily to Trump's public campaign to overturn his 2020 election defeat and the political hostility that has defined their relationship ever since.

The letter, dated January 20, 2021, was left in an envelope addressed "To '46,'" referring to Biden becoming the nation's 46th president.

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Biden was surprised by Trump's empathy.

But instead of disputing Biden's victory or repeating the fraud allegations Trump made publicly, the then outgoing president wrote about the weight of the presidency and expressed confidence in his successor.

Trump wrote: "Many presidents have come and gone who simply governed as Republicans or Democrats.

"Largely, they did not change history, they were just swept along in its relentless tide.

"This will not happen to you because I know how much you love the American people."

Biden told in his memoir how the letter made him feel "as if there were two Donald Trumps,” given the surprising level of compassion shown by the commander-in-chief.

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