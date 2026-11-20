Donald Trump Torched for Dubbing Vladimir Putin His 'Friend' — as Fox News Host Brands Him 'Most Pro-Communist President'
Nov. 20 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump has sparked outrage after he called Russia's President Vladimir Putin his "friend," RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump met with Putin at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China on Thursday, November 19. When he walked into the room where Putin was waiting for him, he told an aide, "He's my friend," pointing at the Russian leader. The smiling Trump then walked over and shook Putin's hand.
Global Allies React With Alarm to Trump's Warm Greeting
Trump's comment sent shockwaves among the U.S.'s global allies.
"God, protect us from such friends," Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X. Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski also shared his worries.
"The optics of this cosying up to Putin – calling him a 'friend' – cause us some concern, because it raises the question: with whom is he truly friends?" Sikorski told reporters.
Fox News Host Harold Ford Jr. Calls Comment 'Disgusting'
The criticism of Trump is also coming from close to home, including from Republicans. Fox News host Harold Ford Jr. told co-hosts Thursday he was "disgusted" by the president's comment.
"Here is a guy who is an invader, who is waging a war, costing American treasure, costing weapons, costing us to deplete, and costing lives of Ukrainians," Ford Jr. said.
As Radar has reported, Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes against Ukrainian children. The dictator also runs prisons that starve and torture inmates, and allegedly sanctions camps where Ukrainian prisoners of war have been castrated.
"President Trump… this is the most pro-communist American president in my lifetime. I grew up in a time when Republicans were anti-communist... when Republicans attacked, rightly so, Democrats who they thought were friendly to communists," the anchor host continued.
Geraldo Rivera 'Embarrassed' By Comments
Geraldo Rivera also expressed his disdain on CNN NewsNight.
"I think that if they’re friends, why doesn’t Trump ask his friend to stop bombing hospitals, to stop bombing daycare centers, to stop bombing civilian homes, to stop bombing civilian infrastructure, energy infrastructure, so they're gonna freeze – the Ukrainians are gonna freeze," Rivera said, adding he was "embarrassed" for Trump.
According to Genocide Watch, as of July 2026, around 125,000 to 150,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the war. Additionally, 450,000 Russian soldiers have died. A total of 18,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, and almost 58,000 have been injured.
President Trump Doubles Down on Remark
Despite this, Trump has doubled down on calling Putin a friend of his, but claimed he "can’t speak" if Putin's friendship extends "to America."
During the White House press conference, he also insisted Putin wants to end the war with Ukraine, but "you have two guys that don’t know how to end it," referring to Putin and Ukraine's leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.