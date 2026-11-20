The criticism of Trump is also coming from close to home, including from Republicans. Fox News host Harold Ford Jr. told co-hosts Thursday he was "disgusted" by the president's comment.

"Here is a guy who is an invader, who is waging a war, costing American treasure, costing weapons, costing us to deplete, and costing lives of Ukrainians," Ford Jr. said.

As Radar has reported, Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes against Ukrainian children. The dictator also runs prisons that starve and torture inmates, and allegedly sanctions camps where Ukrainian prisoners of war have been castrated.

"President Trump… this is the most pro-communist American president in my lifetime. I grew up in a time when Republicans were anti-communist... when Republicans attacked, rightly so, Democrats who they thought were friendly to communists," the anchor host continued.