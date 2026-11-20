Donald Trump's Mysterious Bulge in Video With Vladimir Putin Sparks Fresh Health Concerns
Nov. 20 2026, Published 2:13 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in China has drawn unwanted attention to a "bulge" on his backside, leading some critics to speculate that he might be wearing adult diapers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An aide filmed the 83-year-old president from behind as he strode up to greet the 74-year-old Russian leader in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, November 19, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin Discussed War in Ukraine
The meeting saw Trump, Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping sit down for a historic three-way summit.
The commander-in-chief was criticized for calling Putin "my friend," along with their cordial greeting, as they tried to make progress on ending the war in Ukraine.
“President Putin and I have had a long discussion today for quite a while; that’s pretty much what the discussion was about, and I think things are happening,” Trump told reporters following the trilateral meeting.
He also notably referred to Ukraine as "the other side," remarking: "I think that he (Putin] and I hope the other side would like to see an end to that war."
On the flight back to the U.S. from China aboard Air Force One, Trump boasted, “I think it was a 12. On a scale of zero to 10, I think it was a 12. It went great. Fantastic relationships built."
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's Warm Greeting
Special Assistant to the President and Communications Advisor Margot Martin documented highlights of the trip on her X account, but one clip drew curiosity and derision about what might have been in the leader's pants.
"POTUS meets with President Putin," Martin captioned the video, filming Trump from behind as he walked up to Putin and warmly shook hands before the two men turned to face the cameras.
Trump went on to gush about the "great relationship we've had for many years," referring to the Russian dictator.
"We've known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start," he added.
'That's One Big A-- Diaper'
Trump critics mocked the video and appeared to point to potential health concerns that would require him to wear a diaper.
One person asked, "What is the box Trump carries around his rear?"
A second social media user theorized, "That's one big a-- diaper," while a third wanted to know, "WHAT IN THE NAME of god is he wearing under his suit to make his b--- the size of 3 people???"
A fourth online user brought Trump's close personal aide Natalie Harp into the conversation, asking, "Can someone tell Natalie Harp to do a better job at changing Trump's diaper? Surely, there's a thinner kind out there?"
Trump's Aide Natalie Harp Joined Him on APEC Trip
Harp, 35, accompanied her boss on the trip, not only doing her usual duties, but also getting to dress up and go glam for Xi’s APEC gala dinner
She was spotted wearing a glittering sleeveless silver look, standing and chatting with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trump's Chief of Staff Stephen Miller as they spoke with Chinese officials before sitting down for dinner.