An aide filmed the 83-year-old president from behind as he strode up to greet the 74-year-old Russian leader in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, November 19, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Donald Trump 's meeting with Vladimir Putin in China has drawn unwanted attention to a " bulge " on his backside, leading some critics to speculate that he might be wearing adult diapers , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Vladimir Putin beamed at Donald Trump as the two spoke to reporters.

The meeting saw Trump, Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping sit down for a historic three-way summit.

The commander-in-chief was criticized for calling Putin "my friend," along with their cordial greeting, as they tried to make progress on ending the war in Ukraine.

“President Putin and I have had a long discussion today for quite a while; that’s pretty much what the discussion was about, and I think things are happening,” Trump told reporters following the trilateral meeting.

He also notably referred to Ukraine as "the other side," remarking: "I think that he (Putin] and I hope the other side would like to see an end to that war."

On the flight back to the U.S. from China aboard Air Force One, Trump boasted, “I think it was a 12. On a scale of zero to 10, I think it was a 12. It went great. Fantastic relationships built."