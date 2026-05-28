Trump, 79, Accused of Wearing 'a Double Diaper' During Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery — As Health and 'Dementia' Concerns Intensify
May 28 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Critics of Donald Trump are causing a stink once again over speculation the president is secretly wearing adult diapers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The latest speculation comes after the commander-in-brief made an ill-received joke at a solemn ceremony, and growing questions about his health.
Dirty Diaper Duty?
Trump, 79, faced fallout after he attended a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery earlier this week, where he honored fallen service members at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier alongside Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
A video from the event drew online criticism after some social media users noted what appeared to be a large bulge in the president's pants.
"What exactly is Trump carrying on his a--?" a user posted on X. "It looks like he has a double diaper, I am right?"
In the comments section, the answer was an overwhelming agreement
"Diaper-wearing pedophile with advanced Alzheimer’s. What a clown we have as a president," one person bashed.
Another lamented, "There is no shame in wearing adult diapers. The shame comes from the fact that instead of trying to age gracefully, Trump keeps trying to position himself as some kind of immortal genius bodybuilder, when the truth is blindingly obvious."
While one user piled on, "And that leg slap is getting worse. And the swaying when standing still. The neurological issues are getting worse, quickly!"
Trump Goes Off Script
The president was slammed earlier in the Memorial Day ceremony as well, after making what some considered to be a poorly-timed joke about the names of fallen military members as the conflict with Iran rages on.
Trump seemed to go off-script while delivering remarks reflecting on the "400,000 souls" that were laid to rest at Arlington, including Private William Henry Christman of Pennsylvania, who died at 19 years old. Trump paused and ad-libbed that the soldier was "a great young man, they say."
Then he decided to do a little riffing.
"Beside him are more than eighteen thousand other young men named William, over twenty thousand named John, over thirteen thousand named James – joined over time by Isaacs, Elijahs, Earls, Hanks, Helens, Juans, Margarets, Marius, Donalds – not too many-" he added with a short laugh after mentioning his own name. "And others whose names tell the true story of American greatness."
Picture of Perfect Health
The Memorial Day mishap comes as more scrutiny is being focused on the president's health, both physical and mental. But don't tell that to Trump, who continues to maintain he is the picture of perfect health, and has the test results to prove it.
On Tuesday, May 26, the president spent roughly three and a half hours undergoing a "grueling" medical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, before declaring on Truth Social "everything" had "checked out PERFECTLY."
While the White House insists Trump remains in excellent condition, critics and some medical experts have raised concerns about his mental sharpness and physical decline, while some have gone further by saying he is hiding a secret dementia diagnosis.
The examination came weeks before Trump's 80th birthday and followed months of public appearances in which cameras repeatedly captured him closing his eyes during meetings and events.
However, the White House has consistently dismissed speculation surrounding Trump's health, and the president previously insisted he shut his eyes during a recent cabinet meeting because he was bored rather than tired.
He has denied falling asleep at other times as well, telling interviewers earlier this year: "Sometimes they'll take a picture of me blinking… they'll catch me with the blink."