Trump, 79, Accused of Wearing 'a Double Diaper' During Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery — As Health and 'Dementia' Concerns Intensify

The president was slammed earlier in the Memorial Day ceremony as well, after making what some considered to be a poorly-timed joke about the names of fallen military members as the conflict with Iran rages on.

Trump seemed to go off-script while delivering remarks reflecting on the "400,000 souls" that were laid to rest at Arlington, including Private William Henry Christman of Pennsylvania, who died at 19 years old. Trump paused and ad-libbed that the soldier was "a great young man, they say."

Then he decided to do a little riffing.

"Beside him are more than eighteen thousand other young men named William, over twenty thousand named John, over thirteen thousand named James – joined over time by Isaacs, Elijahs, Earls, Hanks, Helens, Juans, Margarets, Marius, Donalds – not too many-" he added with a short laugh after mentioning his own name. "And others whose names tell the true story of American greatness."