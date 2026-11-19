However, their relationship unraveled after photographs emerged showing Stewart kissing Sanders, now 55, who had directed her in Snow White and the Huntsman.

Stewart was 22 when the affair was exposed, while Sanders was 41 and married to model Liberty Ross. Photographs taken in July 2012 showed the pair embracing inside Stewart's Mini Cooper and at a Hollywood Hills overlook.

The scandal erupted just months before the release of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

Stewart publicly apologized, saying: "This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob."

She added: "I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry." Sanders also apologized to Ross and their two children, describing himself as "utterly distraught" by the pain he had caused.

Their marriage subsequently collapsed, with the divorce finalized in July 2014.