EXCLUSIVE: Robert Pattinson's Affair Trauma Resurfaces As He Takes James Bond Role
Nov. 19 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Robert Pattinson's painful romantic past has returned to the spotlight after the actor was announced as the new James Bond – reviving memories of the devastating cheating scandal that destroyed his relationship with Kristen Stewart.
As RadarOnline.com was among the first to reveal, the 40-year-old British star was confirmed as the next 007 by Amazon MGM Studios, with his first outing scheduled for 2028.
Pattinson succeeds Daniel Craig, 58, who last played the secret agent in 2021's No Time to Die. But the career milestone has also renewed interest in his relationship with Stewart, 36, whose affair with married director Rupert Sanders became a Hollywood scandal in 2012.
Pattinson described landing the coveted 007 role as "the honor of a lifetime," adding that calling it a dream come true would be "an understatement."
The actor first met Stewart while filming Twilight in 2008, playing vampire Edward Cullen opposite her Bella Swan.
Their on-screen chemistry developed into a real-life romance, captivating millions of fans as the franchise became a global phenomenon.
2012 Rupert Sanders Affair Shattered Hollywood Romance
However, their relationship unraveled after photographs emerged showing Stewart kissing Sanders, now 55, who had directed her in Snow White and the Huntsman.
Stewart was 22 when the affair was exposed, while Sanders was 41 and married to model Liberty Ross. Photographs taken in July 2012 showed the pair embracing inside Stewart's Mini Cooper and at a Hollywood Hills overlook.
The scandal erupted just months before the release of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.
Stewart publicly apologized, saying: "This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob."
She added: "I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry." Sanders also apologized to Ross and their two children, describing himself as "utterly distraught" by the pain he had caused.
Their marriage subsequently collapsed, with the divorce finalized in July 2014.
Robert Pattinson's Philosophical Take on Public Split
Pattinson initially remained silent about the humiliation, refusing to publicly discuss the affair despite intense media scrutiny.
However, in a 2014 interview, he appeared philosophical about the break-up.
He said: "S--- happens, you know? It's just young people… it's normal! And honestly, who gives a s---?" The movie star suggested the relentless public fascination with his private life had been particularly difficult.
"When you talk about other people, it affects them in ways you can't predict," the Primetime actor noted. Stewart later reflected warmly on their romance, describing Pattinson as her first love.
She said in 2019: "We were together for years – that was my first. He's the best." Stewart also acknowledged she would have considered marrying him had he proposed.
Stars Move On as Robert Pattinson Joins Iconic 007 Legacy
Both have since moved on romantically.
Pattinson became engaged to British singer and actress Suki Waterhouse, 34, after beginning their relationship in 2018.
The couple welcomed a daughter in March 2024. Stewart married screenwriter Dylan Meyer in Los Angeles in April 2025.
Pattinson's casting places him among the actors to have portrayed Bond, including Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan.
The James Bond franchise has become one of cinema's most enduring and lucrative institutions since Connery first portrayed the suave British secret agent in 1962's Dr. No.
Created by author Ian Fleming, the iconic spy is famous for his hard-drinking, womanizing, spectacular action sequences, adventures in exotic locations, and high-tech gadgets, with the series generating billions worldwide over six decades.