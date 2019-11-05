Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kristen Says She Was Slut-Shamed For Affair With Married Director, But Admits 'Mistakes' Stewart was caught kissing Rupert Sanders while dating Robert Pattinson.

Kristen Stewart spilled all the details on her recent interview with Howard Stern. After revealing she’s ready to propose to girlfriend Dylan Meyer, the Twilight actress opened up about her infamous cheating scandal during her relationship with Robert Pattinson.

As RadarOnline.com readers recall, Stewart, 29, had a short-lived affair with Rupert Sanders, the director of 2012 film Snow White and the Huntsman in which she played the lead role. At the time, however, she was in a serious relationship with Pattinson, 33. At one point, the two were rumored to have been engaged, but soon, photos leaked of Stewart kissing Sanders — who was married to English model Liberty Ross at the time. When the affair was exposed, Stewart shared a public apology to Pattinson, but the two ended their relationship. Similarly, Sanders, 48, and Ross, 41, ended their marriage.

“We lived in a very different time period then. Like the slut-shaming that went down was just like so absurd. And they should’ve put me in that movie. It would’ve been better. Not to be a d**k but like,” Stewart told Stern, 65, explaining that they didn’t invite her to start in the movie’s 2016 sequel, The Huntsman: Winter’s War.

“You’re saying there was slut-shaming of you?” Stern asked.

“Well, they didn’t put me in that movie, because I went through that highly publicized scandal,” Stewart said.

“Oh, with the director,” Stern said.

“Yeah, they were scared of touching that again,” the actress replied.

“Well isn’t that dumb though, that they didn’t put you in that movie because you fell in love with the director?” Stern asked.

“Well, I wouldn’t say that I fell in love with the director,” Stewart said.

“Right. You had an affair,” Stern replied.

“Yeah, it was a weird thing. but… like it wasn’t that big of a deal… you know what I’m saying? It wasn’t that big of a deal,” Stewart continued, explaining that “the work is so much more important,” and they still should have offered her the part.

“And it’s like the second movie, we could have done it in a functional and healthy way. And then we didn’t ultimately do that, and that’s okay because I did other stuff and that was fine. But yeah that was weird,” she said.

“So you were blamed for you not being in the second movie, just because you had sex with somebody? That’s what you’re telling me?” Stern asked.

“I did not f**k him,” Stewart replied. “This is the most candid interview.”

“Oh, you didn’t f**k him, so why not clear that up and say that?” Stern asked.

“Well, who is going to believe me? It doesn’t even matter,” the star replied.

“Well, I will believe you,” Stern said.

“Honestly I feel like you do and I feel like this is the most honest setting I’ve ever been involved in,” Stewart admitted.

“You have been so honest through this. So why did it get pegged as you were f***ing him?” Stern asked. “You were dating Robert.”

“Well, because it looked like… you know, if you make out with a dude in public it definitely looks like…” Stewart said.

“Oh, so it was an innocent looking thing the media made it out to be a big deal?” Stern asked.

“I mean look, it wasn’t innocent. That was a really hard period in my life. I was really young,” the actress said.

She then spoke of her years-long romance with Pattinson, with whom she fell in love with while the two were playing Bella and Edward in the Twilight series.

“Yeah, I didn’t know how to really deal with that. I made some mistakes,” she admitted.

Also in the interview, Stewart revealed that she truly thought her relationship with Pattinson was “it,” and she did want to marry him at the time. But still, the pressure of maintaining a stable relationship while in the spotlight got to be too much for them, and it became quite difficult.

“We didn’t walk down the street holding hands because we were like, ‘We don’t wanna give it to ‘em,’” she said, talking about the media in general. “But then, we didn’t get to walk down the street holding hands, and it sucked.”

“We were together for years, that was my first [love],” Stewart added.

Now, the star is getting ready to marry Meyer, a screenwriter who she began dating this August after briefly romancing Sara Dinkin and rekindling her romance with supermodel Stella Maxwell.