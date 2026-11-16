Robert Pattinson Confirmed as New James Bond: Hollywood Star to Take Over from Daniel Craig — 'Honor of a Lifetime'

The Twilight star was missing from a list of early frontrunners for the iconic role, but in recent weeks his name had gathered momentum after it was claimed Amazon bosses wanted a big Hollywood figure as the 7th super spy in the movie franchise.

Speaking about bagging the role, Pattinson said: "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime.

"I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement.

"I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."