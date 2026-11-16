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Home > News > Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson Confirmed as New James Bond: Hollywood Star to Take Over from Daniel Craig — 'Honor of a Lifetime'

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Source: @007:INSTAGRAM

British actor Robert Pattinson has been confirmed as the new James Bond.

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Nov. 16 2026, Updated 10:54 a.m. ET

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Robert Pattinson has been named the new James Bond, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The British actor, 40, was confirmed as Daniel Craig's official replacement on Monday, putting an end to months of speculation surrounding the departing 007's successor.

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The New 007

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picture of Robert Pattinson
Source: MEGA

Pattinson ended months of speculation by nabbing the role.

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Source: @007:INSTAGRAM

Pattinson featured in clip confirming new role.

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The Twilight star was missing from a list of early frontrunners for the iconic role, but in recent weeks his name had gathered momentum after it was claimed Amazon bosses wanted a big Hollywood figure as the 7th super spy in the movie franchise.

Speaking about bagging the role, Pattinson said: "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime.

"I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement.

"I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

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Pattinson 'Has The Timeless Soul Of 007'

picture of robert pattinson
Source: @007:INSTAGRAM

The Brit star is the seventh 007 to feature in movie franchise.

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Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, who is directing the next Bond movie, added: "Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey.

"We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007.

"I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond.

"He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin."

The James Bond social media accounts unveiled their new 007 by releasing a video of Pattinson as Bond, which ended with the words: "James Bond will return."

The 007 account on Instagram had earlier posted a cryptic video which read: "Identity confirmed."

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Following In The Footsteps Of Bond Icons

picture of robert pattinson
Source: MEGA

Pattinson beat the likes of Callum Turner and Nicholas Hoult to the part.

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Pattinson follows in the footsteps of actors Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig to play 007

The last film to be released was the 25th series outing No Time to Die, which was released in 2021, as Craig bowed out of the role with 007 himself being killed off in the narrative, suggesting a hard reboot is on the way for the franchise.

Pattinson made the final shortlist featuring Slow Horses star Jack Lowden, Fantastic Beasts actor Callum Turner, The Crown alum Josh O'Connor and X-Men franchise actor Nicholas Hoult.

The new film is the first since Amazon MGM Studios acquired the rights, and the first without the Broccoli family's involvement.

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picture of robert pattinson
Source: MEGA

Pattinson previously starred in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.'

Pattinson first came to prominence in 2005 as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and achieved superstardom opposite Kristen Stewart as vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight film series.

He appeared in films directed by David Cronenberg (Cosmopolis, Maps to the Stars), Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse) and Lynne Ramsay (Die My Love), and returned to franchise film-making with The Batman in 2022.

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