Marlon, known for being a member of the Jackson 5 alongside his late superstar brother Michael, opened up about his health issues in a new interview on the Farah Shammas Podcast.

He said: "I've had cancer for four years. Prostate, Stage 4."

Marlon continued: "I'm great. I'm good. Bad grass don't die. So, I'm going to be around for a long time."

Revealing the steps he's already taken to improve his health and beat the disease, he explained: "I've had my prostate gland removed, and I've had radiation treatment, and everything is fine.

"Everything is great. I walk almost four miles four times a week. You know, and that's great for me."