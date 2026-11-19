Marlon Jackson Cancer Shock: Jackson 5 Star, 69, Reveals He's Been Secretly Battling Stage 4 Prostate Cancer for 4 Years
Nov. 19 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Marlon Jackson has been secretly battling Stage 4 prostate cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The musician, 69, noted he was diagnosed four years ago but decided not to make his illness public.
'I'm Going to Be Around for a Long Time'
Marlon, known for being a member of the Jackson 5 alongside his late superstar brother Michael, opened up about his health issues in a new interview on the Farah Shammas Podcast.
He said: "I've had cancer for four years. Prostate, Stage 4."
Marlon continued: "I'm great. I'm good. Bad grass don't die. So, I'm going to be around for a long time."
Revealing the steps he's already taken to improve his health and beat the disease, he explained: "I've had my prostate gland removed, and I've had radiation treatment, and everything is fine.
"Everything is great. I walk almost four miles four times a week. You know, and that's great for me."
Marlon Jackon Cutting Out Sugar From His Diet Amid Diagnosis
Since receiving the diagnosis, the singer has also cut out sugar from his diet, noting he's "careful" about what he puts in his body.
Marlon thanked everyone who has prayed for him and said that his faith in God has helped him on his cancer journey.
"Even my doctor said, 'You're doing so much better than what I thought,'" he shared.
Marlon was the second-youngest member of the Jackson 5, a year and a half older than Michael, and the sixth-born of the Jackson family’s 10 children; Marlon’s twin, Brandon died soon after birth.
Legendary Musical Family
EXCLUSIVE: Jared Kushner, Don Jr. and Eric Trump Hit With Sweeping Records Demands — as Democrats Prepare Investigations Into Alleged 'Billion-Dollar Corruption Schemes'
The Jackson 5 – Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael – were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997; sister Janet joined them in the Rock Hall in 2019. Thriller singer Michael died in June 2009, while Tito died in September 2024.
Marlon is played by actor Tre' Horton in the 2026 biopic Michael. He previously praised his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, for playing his iconic superstar brother in the film.
"First of all, let me say one thing. I say this every time I speak of this movie: Jaafar is unbelievable," he said in an interview. "As a matter of fact, I think he's the only one that could have done this. I'm watching the movie, and sometimes I'm thinking I'm watching Michael up there, and I forget, 'Oh, it's Jaafar.'"
He added at the time, "And I've been on the side of Michael for umpteen years, so I know — Jaafar is d-mn good."
Marlon's cancer announcement comes five months after he shocked fans by falling onstage during a performance on The Jacksons tour.
The group — now comprised of only two original members, Marlon and brother Jackie — took to the stage at the Wichita Riverside festival in May and the incident occurred during their performance of MJ's hit Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'.
A video taken by a fan showed Marlon shouting to the crowd before falling headfirst onto the stage, while band members looked on in shock. One stunned concertgoer could be heard shouting, "Oh s--t!"