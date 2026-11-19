The viral footage shows Trump seated while Xi speaks in Chinese.

At one point, the commander-in-chief’s eyelids lift slightly and his eyes come into view.

While Trump appeared to be snoozing, Canadian prime minister Mark Carney attentively took notes.

The video sparked more health issues surrounding the president, who has previously been caught napping in public, including inside the Oval Office.

But less sympathetic viewers took to social media to air their "embarrassment" at the president's behavior.