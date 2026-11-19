Donald Trump Appears to Doze Off Again During Chinese President's Keynote Speech — 'Embarrassing'
Nov. 19 2026, Updated 9:08 a.m. ET
Donald Trump appears to doze off during a keynote speech by Chinese president Xi Jinping.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, was caught on camera seemingly closing his eyes while Xi spoke at a summit in China, also attended by Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Footage Of 'Dozy Don' Goes Viral
The viral footage shows Trump seated while Xi speaks in Chinese.
At one point, the commander-in-chief’s eyelids lift slightly and his eyes come into view.
While Trump appeared to be snoozing, Canadian prime minister Mark Carney attentively took notes.
The video sparked more health issues surrounding the president, who has previously been caught napping in public, including inside the Oval Office.
But less sympathetic viewers took to social media to air their "embarrassment" at the president's behavior.
'The Worst President In American History'
One user wrote: "Jesus. There is absolutely no saving grace anywhere at all. Historically the worst president in American history and that designation doesn’t faze him."
Another added: "How did we let him become president again?!?!?! It's so embarrassing." A third shared: "That s--t is truly embarrassing at the highest level! Wow!"
A fourth chimed in: "I hope the few vertebrate elected Republicans left are watching this days-long embarrassment. Is tanking the party of Lincoln & what's left of your spineless political relevance really worth this? Remove now before it's too late & you all go back to selling insurance."
Form For Sleeping On The Job
Meanwhile, a fifth quipped: "Shhh. Don't wake him. He's dreaming about winning a Nobel Peace Prize," referring to the fact Trump has repeatedly stated that he deserves the prestigious award.
Trump has been accused of sleeping on the job before.
The president appeared to struggle to stay awake during a 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Pentagon while names of the victims were read aloud.
He was also widely mocked for appearing to fall asleep during Lindsey Graham's funeral in July, as well as during game three of the NBA Finals between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden a month earlier.
Speaking in May, CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner claimed the president was suffering from "severe daytime somnolence."
He said: "He falls asleep very often. He’s fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him, in the cabinet room…And chronic insomnia is a severe illness.
"It can result in an increase in risk of dementia."
At the time, a White House spokesperson responded by saying: "President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history and any so-called medical professionals engaging in armchair diagnosis or false speculation for political purposes are clearly breaking the Hippocratic Oath they've sworn to."
Trump himself has insisted that he is in "perfect" health.
Following his "six-month physical" in May he proclaimed on Truth Social that "everything" had "checked out PERFECTLY" during the checkup.
The medical exam was Trump’s third publicly disclosed checkup with his U.S. Navy physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, since October 2025 — and his fourth since returning to the White House last January.