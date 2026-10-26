Donald Trump Bashes Norway in Fresh Rant Following Nobel Peace Prize Snub — as Country's Foreign Minister Responds
Oct. 26 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has branded Norway a "s---hole" country following his latest Nobel Peace Prize snub, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president made the comment at a political rally in Michigan on Sunday, October 25, ahead of next week's midterm elections.
'I Don't Want Anybody From Norway'
Trump added that immigrants from Norway were not welcome in the U.S., before saying the Scandinavian country "sucks" after the Nobel committee, which is based in the capital, Oslo, did not award him a Peace Prize.
Attributing recent unrest in France to immigration, Trump said he would welcome immigrants from some countries but not from Norway "because I didn't get the Nobel Prize... So I don't want anybody from Norway."
He continued: "I'm not in love with Norway. Frankly, Norway sucks. Norway has become a s---house country, actually," a term that he has previously applied to Haiti, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.
Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Gripe
Responding to the comments, Norwegian foreign minister Espen Barth Eide told national broadcaster NRK on Monday, October 26: "He knows very well that the Nobel Committee is independent. We have reminded them of that, if anyone is wondering, and that is still the case."
Earlier this month Trump said that failing to award him a Nobel Peace Prize was an "indelible stain" on Norway.
Trump lost out to South African human rights lawyer Navi Pillay earlier this month, despite claiming he deserved the award for settling eight wars.
'I Know Nothing About This Woman'
In a lengthy Truth Social post hours after the Nobel Committee announced Pillay as this year’s recipient, Trump questioned her qualifications, accused Pillay of hating Israel, and listed what he described as his diplomatic achievements.
"This is the woman who received the Nobel Peace Prize over the Great United States of America, whose Representative, ME, settled eight Wars, and many other things,” Trump wrote alongside a photo of the 85-year-old Pillay.
"I know nothing about this woman, and neither does anyone else! In fact, to the best of my knowledge, no one ever heard of her other than the fact that she, very obviously, hates Israel. I don't know what the woman has done."
Detailing his claims of international diplomatic successes, he continued: "I settled 8 WARS, am close to ending or settling 2 more, got all of the Israeli hostages back, including the final 28, both living and dead, had hundreds of hostages, from countries all over the World, released and sent back home, won a war in Venezuela, and captured the violent dictator who so viciously ran that country, and stopped the number one state sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran, from obtaining a Nuclear Weapon — AND MUCH MORE! Yet, with all of that I, or the United States of America, did not get the Noble (sic) Peace Prize. WOW!”
Trump also missed out on the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025 to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.
She later presented Trump with her medal in January during a visit to the White House after repeatedly praising his efforts.