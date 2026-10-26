Donald Trump Bashes Norway in Fresh Rant Following Nobel Peace Prize Snub — as Country's Foreign Minister Responds

The president made the comment at a political rally in Michigan on Sunday, October 25, ahead of next week's midterm elections.

Trump says he will not allow Norwegian immigrants to settle in U.S.

Trump added that immigrants from Norway were not welcome in the U.S., before saying the Scandinavian country "sucks" after the Nobel committee, which is based in the capital, Oslo, did not award him a Peace Prize.

Attributing recent unrest in France to immigration, Trump said he would welcome immigrants from some countries but not from Norway "because I didn't get the Nobel Prize... So I don't want anybody from Norway."

He continued: "I'm not in love with Norway. Frankly, Norway sucks. Norway has become a s---house country, actually," a term that he has previously applied to Haiti, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.