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Home > News > Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Brands Donald Trump a 'Petty Little B----' for His Reaction to Latest Nobel Peace Prize Snub

picture of Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump's latest Nobel Peace Prize snub.

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Oct. 14 2026, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel has mocked Donald Trump for the president's reaction to missing out on the Nobel Peace Prize.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the host, 58, reveled in the commander-in-chief’s latest snub after he was beaten to the prestigious award by Navi Pillay, the former high commissioner for human rights at the United Nations — despite claiming he was the outstanding candidate for the gong.

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'The President Took The Snub Pretty Well'

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picture of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Kimmel mocked Trump's 590-rant after missing out on gong.

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After missing out on Sunday, Trump raged on Truth Social courtesy of a 590-word rant.

Commenting on his post, Kimmel said: "The president took the perceived snub well, I have to say. He only posted a 600-word tirade lashing out."

He added: "What better way to deserve a Nobel Prize than attacking the woman who won it at midnight in a social media post that is twice as long as the Gettysburg Address."

Trump, 80, argued he deserved the award because he "settled eight Wars, and many other things" and "in actuality, I should have won 8 Nobel Peace Prizes, not just 1."

In a follow-up post the next day, Trump doubled down, writing: "I settled 8 WARS, am close to ending or settling 2 more."

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Source: @JIMMYKIMMELLIVE;YOUTUBE

Kimmel mocks Trump's snub on show.

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Kimmel Points Out Trump's Typo

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Source: @JIMMYKIMMELLIVE;YOUTUBE

Kimmel jokingly blamed Trump's assistant Natalie Harp for misspelling 'Nobel.'

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In this post, he notably misspelled the word "Nobel" as "Noble."

Kimmel couldn’t help but ridicule the president’s logic, saying: "In this one post, Trump mentioned he ended eight wars seven different times and then woke up on Saturday morning and did it again! This time misspelling the word Nobel. 'I did not get the 'Noble' Peace Prize. WOW!'"

Kimmel went on to ask a question about the person who he thinks likely transcribed Trump’s verbal rant and published it to Truth Social: the president’s assistant, Natalie Harp.

"Do you think Natalie misspells the word 'Nobel' on purpose? Or — no one knows the word Nobel has a 'B' in it!" Kimmel joked.

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'Embarrassing Decision'

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Source: MEGA

Trump also moaned about missing out on prize at a rally on Friday.

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The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host added: "You know, I’m not sure which is more alarming: the fact that Trump is upset he didn’t win the Nobel Prize or that he’s surprised he didn’t win one."

Kimmel then went on to air a few clips from Trump at a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York, on Friday, where he moaned about the Nobel Peace Prize and said that his not winning it "is an indelible stain on the country of Norway and those people that made such a disgraceful and embarrassing decision."

Kimmel hit back: "Not as indelible as the stain you made on your diaper when they announced it."

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Source: MEGA

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado beat Trump in 2025.

He jokingly added about the nation that awards the prize: "Thanks a lot, Norway. I hope you're happy you made our baby cry."

After Kimmel engaged in some Trump math and declared that the president thinks he deserves "64 Nobel prizes! Minus 8 for the war we started, that’s an even 56," Kimmel moved on to reveal the Republican he thinks truly deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

"Imagine being the single most powerful person in the world and still being such a petty little b---- at all times!” the host sniped. “And the truth is if any American politician deserved the peace prize, it … has to be this guy."

Trump missed out last year to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado — who later gave the gong to the president during her visit to the White House.

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