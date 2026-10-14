Jimmy Kimmel Brands Donald Trump a 'Petty Little B----' for His Reaction to Latest Nobel Peace Prize Snub

After missing out on Sunday, Trump raged on Truth Social courtesy of a 590-word rant.

Commenting on his post, Kimmel said: "The president took the perceived snub well, I have to say. He only posted a 600-word tirade lashing out."

He added: "What better way to deserve a Nobel Prize than attacking the woman who won it at midnight in a social media post that is twice as long as the Gettysburg Address."

Trump, 80, argued he deserved the award because he "settled eight Wars, and many other things" and "in actuality, I should have won 8 Nobel Peace Prizes, not just 1."

In a follow-up post the next day, Trump doubled down, writing: "I settled 8 WARS, am close to ending or settling 2 more."