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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Embarrassing' Trump Mocked for Accepting His 'Uncle's National Science Medal' — Months After Trying to Snag Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump accepted a medal on behalf of his late uncle and felt the wrath from critics.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump has accepted his late uncle's science medal, and critics are not happy about it, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The president received the honor at an awards ceremony for great Americans in science and technology on Thursday, October 8. A clip from the event surfaced online shortly after, prompting social media users to weigh in.

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Trump Called Out for Accepting Uncle's Medal

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Image of Donald Trump recently accepted a National Medal of Science on behalf of his late uncle.
Source: MEGA

Trump accepted a National Medal of Science on behalf of his late uncle.

"This sh-- is beyond parody, man. It truly is the make-A-wish presidency. Now Trump is getting an award!" one X user wrote.

"We must be stuck in a glitching simulation because there’s no rational universe where this level of groveling and stupidity is real," another said.

Someone else joked, "When not stealing awards, Trump literally prints awards for himself."

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Michael Kratsios Presents Trump with Uncle's Medal

Image of Critics say Trump's antics are 'beyond parody' after he accepted an award on behalf of his late uncle.
Source: MEGA

Critics branded Trump's antics 'beyond parody' after he accepted an award on behalf of his late uncle.

At the ceremony, White House science adviser Michael Kratsios said a few words before a video about Trump's uncle's achievements played.

"Mr. President, before we get to the actual medaling, we have prepared a short video to celebrate the lifetime achievements of your uncle, a 1983 National Medal of Science recipient, Dr. John G. Trump," he said. "Mr. President, we have been able to find the medal for your uncle, and we want to present it to you in a beautiful frame."

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John G. Trump Honored with Science Medal

Image of Donald Trump's uncle was posthumously awarded for his contributions to high-voltage engineering, radar, and medical and industrial radiation technology.
Source: MEGA

Trump's uncle was posthumously awarded for his contributions to high-voltage engineering, radar, and medical and industrial radiation technology.

"Some scientists transform medicine. Some help win wars. John G. Trump did both," the video began. "Born in the Bronx, John G. Trump arrived at M.I.T. in 1931 to work with Robert Van de Graaff, then building the world's most powerful generators."

"Trump's research used vacuum tubes and compressed gas to produce high voltage for powerful X-rays, then used for the first radiation treatments for cancer," it continued. "And then came the war."

"Trump helped found the radiation laboratory hosted at MIT, the center of America's war radar effort, of a size and complexity rivaling the Manhattan Project," the video described. "Trump led the lab's British branch, and on D-Day, his radars jammed German defenses, marked drop zones, and guided bombers through cloud cover."

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Image of Sergey Brin, Jensen Huang, Elon Musk, Lisa Su, Michael Dell, and Satya Nadella were recently awarded National Medals of Science and National Medals of Technology and Innovation.
Source: MEGA

Trump previously attempted to obtain the Nobel Peace Prize.

News of Trump accepting his late uncle's medal comes just a few months after Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gifted him her Nobel Peace Prize during an Oval Office visit.

The president has been campaigning for a Nobel Peace Prize of his own for some time now, most recently arguing that he deserves one for having "settled eight wars."

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