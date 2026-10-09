Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Donald Trump Over Likely Nobel Peace Prize Snub — He'll 'Cry Like a Newborn Baby' If He Misses Out

He sarcastically quipped Trump had been "really good this year" at bombing only "10 fisherman and one school."

On his expected snub when the winner is announced in Oslo on Friday, Kimmel added he predicted Trump was set to cry "like a newborn baby" after missing out on the prize once more.

Speaking at the top of the Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host said: "We are coming to you from Hollywood and the most self- congratulatory city in the world. You know, we give ourselves awards almost all year long here.

"We had a couple of breaks here and there, but none of them, not the Oscar, not the Peabody, not even the coveted People's Choice compares to the award being handed out in Oslo tomorrow."