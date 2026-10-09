Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Donald Trump Over Likely Nobel Peace Prize Snub — He'll 'Cry Like a Newborn Baby' If He Misses Out
Oct. 9 2026, Published 8:27 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel has mocked Donald Trump over his desperation to win the Nobel Peace Prize.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Late Night host, 58, addressed the president's recent comments regarding how he deserved the accolade during the opening monologue on his show on Thursday night.
Kimmel Mocks Trump Claims He Deserves Accolade
He sarcastically quipped Trump had been "really good this year" at bombing only "10 fisherman and one school."
On his expected snub when the winner is announced in Oslo on Friday, Kimmel added he predicted Trump was set to cry "like a newborn baby" after missing out on the prize once more.
Speaking at the top of the Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host said: "We are coming to you from Hollywood and the most self- congratulatory city in the world. You know, we give ourselves awards almost all year long here.
"We had a couple of breaks here and there, but none of them, not the Oscar, not the Peabody, not even the coveted People's Choice compares to the award being handed out in Oslo tomorrow."
Kimmel Claims Trump 'Doesn't Eve Care About Award'
He added: "In fact, just hours from now, they will hand out the Nobel Prize for Peace, the big one. And that means it is that magical time of the year when our president, Donald JD Bug Trump, cries like a newborn baby, even though he doesn’t care about the Nobel Prize at all."
Editors then played a video montage of all the times Trump, 80, complained about being passed over for the award given out by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.
Kimmel continued: "Well, you know what? I know you're sad about this, Donald.
"I know you were really good this year. I know you only bombed 10 fishermen and one school, and I know you don’t care about the Nobel Prize, but somebody will get it.
"And you’ll be mortified to know that that someone will not be you tomorrow."
Kimmel Backs Canadian PM Win To 'Drive Trump Nuts'
The host then took aim at Trump’s cognitive ability, noting: "Everything you need to know about Donald Trump's brain can be explained by the fact that he believes he should win a Nobel Prize for peace seven months after starting a war for no reason.
"Even history’s most notorious dictators – Genghis Khan himself would be like, 'You know what? This was a rebuilding year. We’ll go for it next year.'"
As for the actual finalists? Kimmel admitted he would love to see Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney nab the award "just to drive Trump so nuts he eats his golf clubs this weekend."
"I also know if he does, he’ll bomb every Tim Hortons from coast to coast," Kimmel added.
Speaking on Wednesday, Trump made a last ditch plea for the award, saying he's "settled eight wars."
He said: "I've done stuff that nobody else has ever done. I'm not bragging, I’m just telling you the facts.
"No president has probably ever settled any wars. I settled eight wars."
The president missed out last year to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado — who later gave the gong to the president during her visit to the White House.