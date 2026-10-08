Donald Trump Makes Desperate Last Ditch Plea for Nobel Peace Prize — 'Not Bragging, I Settled 8 Wars!'

Trump claims Obama, 65, was unaware of why he won the award, which was presented to him a year into his presidency "for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."

Trump says he is more deserving of the award than one of his predecessors, saying: "Look, Obama got it, and he didn't do anything — he still doesn’t know what he got it for.

"He got it when he was elected, right? Right at the beginning.

"Whether I get it or not, I have done far more."

However, Trump seems to be preparing himself for another snub, after he missed out last year to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machad — who later gave the gong to the president during her visit to the White House.