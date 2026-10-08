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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Makes Desperate Last Ditch Plea for Nobel Peace Prize — 'Not Bragging, I Settled 8 Wars!'

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has made a last-ditch bid to win the Nobel Peace Prize by saying he deserves the accolade for settling 'eight wars.'

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Oct. 8 2026, Published 7:04 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump believes he deserves to win the Nobel Peace Prize, but doubts he will be awarded the honor.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, has made a last-ditch appeal to land the coveted accolade.

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'I’ve Done Stuff That Nobody Else Has Ever Done'

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Source: MEGA

The president believes he deserves the coveted gong.

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Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump says his peacemaking efforts, which he claims to tally at eight thus far, are ongoing, and will soon include "another one" — even though there’s no sign yet of meaningful progress in talks between the U.S. and Iran regarding another ceasefire.

He explained: "I've done stuff that nobody else has ever done. I'm not bragging, I’m just telling you the facts.

"No president has probably ever settled any wars. I settled eight wars."

The Commander-in-Chief then laid into former president Barack Obama, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.

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'Obama Got It — And He Didn't Do Anything'

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Trump was dismissive of Barack Obama's 2009 Nobel Peace Prize.

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Trump claims Obama, 65, was unaware of why he won the award, which was presented to him a year into his presidency "for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."

Trump says he is more deserving of the award than one of his predecessors, saying: "Look, Obama got it, and he didn't do anything — he still doesn’t know what he got it for.

"He got it when he was elected, right? Right at the beginning.

"Whether I get it or not, I have done far more."

However, Trump seems to be preparing himself for another snub, after he missed out last year to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machad — who later gave the gong to the president during her visit to the White House.

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Playing Down Chances

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Source: MEGA

The president says it's unlikely he'll win prize, despite her peacemaking efforts.

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He told reporters: "I don't know what (the Norwegian Nobel Committee's) decision is going to be. They have a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me.

"It is about that time, but I was very honoured to receive it indirectly last time from the recipient, who said nobody in history deserves it more than President Trump."

The leaders of Cambodia, Israel and Pakistan have said they nominated Trump; however, there is no way of verifying that.

Pope Leo, the International Criminal Court, and the special rapporteur for the Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese are among the favourites to win this year.

According to Haakon Gjerloew, acting director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, the five-strong judging body will be mindful of picking someone who can withstand pressure from Trump,

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Source: MEGA

Pope Leo is one of favorites to land the honor.

He said: "I think last year's events around the Nobel Peace Prize, Maria Corina Machado giving it to Trump afterwards, will affect some of the considerations that they make.

"One worry the committee might have is whether awarding it to someone could put them under pressure from Donald Trump.

"I think the committee will consider whether the award does more harm than good."

Pope Leo, has said he would continue to speak out against war, after Trump called him "weak" for criticising the U.S. conflict with Iran.

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