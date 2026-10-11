Natalie Harp's Estranged Brother Exposes Family Rift Over Her 'Obsession' With Donald Trump and Their Father’s Suicide

Preston, 38, told The Washington Post that he learned of his father Bob's death by suicide after receiving a call from Natalie, 35, in 2020.

He said he had remained close to his father despite becoming estranged from his sister and mother.

According to Preston, the family disagreed over whether to disclose the circumstances surrounding Bob's death, with Natalie and their mother preferring to keep the details private.

"I just said, 'I'm going to say what the police said,'" Preston recalled. "He hung himself in the garage."

He also said he has not spoken to Natalie since their father's death.