Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Natalie Harp

Natalie Harp's Estranged Brother Exposes Family Rift Over Her 'Obsession' With Donald Trump and Their Father’s Suicide

image of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp's estranged brother Preston Harp revealed how their father's 2020 death contributed to their family rift.

Profile Image

Oct. 11 2026, Updated 4:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Natalie Harp's loyalty to President Donald Trump has reportedly contributed to a bitter divide between the White House aide and her estranged brother, Preston Harp, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a new interview, Preston detailed how disagreements over their father's 2020 death became the breaking point in their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Torn Apart After Father's Death

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Preston Harp recalled disagreeing with his sister over whether to disclose the circumstances of their father's death.
Source: MEGA

Preston Harp recalled disagreeing with his sister over whether to disclose the circumstances of their father's death.

Preston, 38, told The Washington Post that he learned of his father Bob's death by suicide after receiving a call from Natalie, 35, in 2020.

He said he had remained close to his father despite becoming estranged from his sister and mother.

According to Preston, the family disagreed over whether to disclose the circumstances surrounding Bob's death, with Natalie and their mother preferring to keep the details private.

"I just said, 'I'm going to say what the police said,'" Preston recalled. "He hung himself in the garage."

He also said he has not spoken to Natalie since their father's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Harp's Rise in Donald Trump's Inner Circle

image of Natalie Harp credited Donald Trump with helping save her life during her battle with bone cancer.
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp credited Donald Trump with helping save her life during her battle with bone cancer.

Preston said his father, who worked as a professor at Biola University, "was not a fan" of Trump.

He recalled Bob becoming increasingly frustrated as his wife and daughter embraced the president's politics.

Natalie's relationship with Trump gained momentum in 2019 after she published a LinkedIn post crediting him with helping save her life during her battle with bone cancer.

The post led to an appearance on Fox News, where Trump called in to praise her as an "incredible, unbelievable young woman."

"She lit up the television screen like very few people I've ever seen do it," Preston shared about his sister.

Article continues below advertisement

Republican National Convention Appearance Deepened the Divide

image of Natalie Harp spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention.
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Natalie later addressed the Republican National Convention in 2020, describing Trump as instrumental in her recovery.

Preston said watching his sister deliver her convention speech intensified his political disillusionment with her.

He was particularly troubled that Natalie traveled to South Carolina to speak against socialism without wearing a mask, after their family had taken strict precautions to protect her following cancer treatment.

A source close to the family told the outlet that Bob "was an extrovert, and the isolation of working on computer screens all day was difficult for him."

Preston attributed his father's deteriorating mental state partly to the isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE ON NEWS
image of Bill Maher

Bill Maher Demands Fraternities Be Abolished After Weighing In on Explosive Cornell 7 Case: 'Everything That’s Inherently Bad About Men Gets Worse if You Put Them in a Fraternity'

Photo of Snooki

'Jersey Shore' Star Snooki Gets Emotional After Undergoing Surgery for Cervical Cancer: 'It's Been a Lot'

Siblings Take Opposite Political Paths

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of Preston Harp described his journey away from his conservative Christian upbringing and his move to Nicaragua.
Source: MEGA

Preston Harp described his journey away from his conservative Christian upbringing and his move to Nicaragua.

The siblings were homeschooled by their mother, who Preston said did so "in the hopes of indoctrinating us with conservative Christian and patriotic values."

He began encountering liberal perspectives at 15 after joining a debate club in San Diego.

Preston eventually rejected traditional Christianity and moved to Nicaragua, where he embraced the Sandinista movement.

"I had friends, and I could talk to them," he said of his childhood. "My sister didn't have a peer group."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.