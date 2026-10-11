Natalie Harp's Estranged Brother Exposes Family Rift Over Her 'Obsession' With Donald Trump and Their Father’s Suicide
Oct. 11 2026, Updated 4:40 p.m. ET
Natalie Harp's loyalty to President Donald Trump has reportedly contributed to a bitter divide between the White House aide and her estranged brother, Preston Harp, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a new interview, Preston detailed how disagreements over their father's 2020 death became the breaking point in their relationship.
Family Torn Apart After Father's Death
Preston, 38, told The Washington Post that he learned of his father Bob's death by suicide after receiving a call from Natalie, 35, in 2020.
He said he had remained close to his father despite becoming estranged from his sister and mother.
According to Preston, the family disagreed over whether to disclose the circumstances surrounding Bob's death, with Natalie and their mother preferring to keep the details private.
"I just said, 'I'm going to say what the police said,'" Preston recalled. "He hung himself in the garage."
He also said he has not spoken to Natalie since their father's death.
Natalie Harp's Rise in Donald Trump's Inner Circle
Preston said his father, who worked as a professor at Biola University, "was not a fan" of Trump.
He recalled Bob becoming increasingly frustrated as his wife and daughter embraced the president's politics.
Natalie's relationship with Trump gained momentum in 2019 after she published a LinkedIn post crediting him with helping save her life during her battle with bone cancer.
The post led to an appearance on Fox News, where Trump called in to praise her as an "incredible, unbelievable young woman."
"She lit up the television screen like very few people I've ever seen do it," Preston shared about his sister.
Republican National Convention Appearance Deepened the Divide
Natalie later addressed the Republican National Convention in 2020, describing Trump as instrumental in her recovery.
Preston said watching his sister deliver her convention speech intensified his political disillusionment with her.
He was particularly troubled that Natalie traveled to South Carolina to speak against socialism without wearing a mask, after their family had taken strict precautions to protect her following cancer treatment.
A source close to the family told the outlet that Bob "was an extrovert, and the isolation of working on computer screens all day was difficult for him."
Preston attributed his father's deteriorating mental state partly to the isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Siblings Take Opposite Political Paths
The siblings were homeschooled by their mother, who Preston said did so "in the hopes of indoctrinating us with conservative Christian and patriotic values."
He began encountering liberal perspectives at 15 after joining a debate club in San Diego.
Preston eventually rejected traditional Christianity and moved to Nicaragua, where he embraced the Sandinista movement.
"I had friends, and I could talk to them," he said of his childhood. "My sister didn't have a peer group."