Who Is Nobel Prize Winner Navi Pillay?

Navi Pillay, the South African jurist and former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, October 9, for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

She was honored for advancing international law and human rights. Her work on a U.N. commission examining Gaza has drawn criticism from Israel.

Pillay took a playful jibe at Donald Trump upon learning about her honor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.