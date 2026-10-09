Who Is Nobel Prize Winner Navi Pillay?
Oct. 9 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Navi Pillay, the South African jurist and former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, October 9, for her efforts to promote peace and international law.
She was honored for advancing international law and human rights. Her work on a U.N. commission examining Gaza has drawn criticism from Israel.
Pillay took a playful jibe at Donald Trump upon learning about her honor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Navi Pillay Jokes About Sharing It With Donald Trump
In the video circulating online, Pillay remarked, "Thank you. Thank you very much; if you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump." The clip showed her reaction to the news in Nuremberg, Germany. Her quip drew laughter from the crowd of supporters gathered to celebrate the moment.
She asked, "So, I don't know much about this; is this news true?"
One of the people in the crowd replied, "It's not April Fool's."
The remark recalled last year’s Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, presenting her medal to Trump in Washington.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee later said Machado’s gesture did not transfer the honor. The prize remains linked to the laureate selected by the committee.
Nobel Committee Recognizes Navi Pillay's Legal Work
The Nobel Committee cited Pillay's "commitment to universal legal principles" and "firm moral compass." It said her work in historic international court cases demonstrated how legal measures can help prevent war and violence, and praised her role in strengthening international legal institutions.
Pillay, born in Durban in 1941 to a family of Indian Tamil descent, became the first nonwhite woman in South Africa to establish her own law practice. She defended anti-apartheid activists, including Nelson Mandela, before serving as a judge on South Africa's High Court in 1995.
She later presided over the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. The landmark rulings recognized rape and sexual violence as crimes against humanity. Pillay also served as a judge on the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice, and led the U.N. human rights office from 2008 to 2014.
The award makes Pillay South Africa’s fifth Nobel Peace Prize laureate.
Navi Addresses Israel-Palestine Conflict
Pillay recently chaired a U.N. commission of inquiry on the occupied Palestinian territory. The commission concluded that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza, a finding that drew sharp condemnation from the Israeli government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Asked about praise for her courage in addressing the issue, Pillay said she was surprised. "Why would you need courage to speak the truth?" she said. "You interpret the law, you look at all the facts, so it's impartial decision-making."
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres congratulated Pillay in a social media post Friday, calling the prize a tribute to those defending international law, human rights, justice and human dignity.
The award came amid heightened tensions over international justice. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Friday that the United States was imposing full blocking sanctions against the ICC.
Pillay's Nobel recognition reflects her decades of work in courts and international institutions, and the disputes about their role in conflicts and accountability.