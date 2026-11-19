As Radar previously revealed, Vance explicitly blamed the Iran war for the GOP's midterm losses.

"The reason we lost is the war… If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest," the vice president wrote on X following the defeat.

In his post, Vance said before the election, he spoke to a pollster who told him a lot of voters who voted Republican in 2024 were switching parties.

The issues Vance said these voters wanted fixed before voting Republican again were to "end the war," "focus on cost of living/inflation," put the United States "first," and "change" America's "relationship with Israel."

Ending the war was allegedly their top issue.