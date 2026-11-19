Trump Thinks Marco Rubio Could Be 'Strong' President — as Prez Reportedly 'Complaining' to Aides About JD Vance's Midterm Remarks
Nov. 19 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has allegedly been growing frustrated with JD Vance's criticisms about the Iran war and is said to be turning his attention towards Marco Rubio, RadarOnline.com can report.
"Over the past two weeks, Mr. Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with how his vice president framed his assessment of what went wrong, complaining to aides and allies that Mr. Vance should have made a point of saying the president made the right decision in going to war with Iran," insiders told a publication.
Trump Reportedly Praises Marco Rubio
Sources also told the newspaper the president "has continued to praise" U.S. Secretary of State Rubio. He has reportedly claimed he could be a "strong" president.
"Mr. Trump’s allies have noted that Mr. Rubio has repeatedly said the president’s move to attack Iran was essential for the country’s national security," the report reads.
JD Vance Blamed Iran Conflict for GOP Midterm Losses
As Radar previously revealed, Vance explicitly blamed the Iran war for the GOP's midterm losses.
"The reason we lost is the war… If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest," the vice president wrote on X following the defeat.
In his post, Vance said before the election, he spoke to a pollster who told him a lot of voters who voted Republican in 2024 were switching parties.
The issues Vance said these voters wanted fixed before voting Republican again were to "end the war," "focus on cost of living/inflation," put the United States "first," and "change" America's "relationship with Israel."
Ending the war was allegedly their top issue.
Marco Rubio Defends Iran War as 'Necessary'
To the contrary, Rubio told reporters that despite the Iran war not being "necessarily popular," it is "necessary."
The 55-year-old said Trump uncovered a "very real threat."
"He addressed it even though oftentimes the right thing to do for the country – confronting difficult challenges for the security of our country — doing it isn’t necessarily popular, but necessary," Rubio commented.
Trump Insists He Has No Regrets
The night the midterm results were announced, Trump acknowledged the war was "a piece" of why his party lost.
Still, the 80-year-old has no regrets about going to war with Iran.
When he spoke to reporters on November 8, they asked him about Vance's post. Trump said this vice president was "right," excluding one issue.
"He should have made one other statement," Trump declared. Gesturing to himself, he continued, "'If you had it to do again, would you do it again?' The answer is yes."
He said "a lot of people" disliked Vance's post, but "not me," seemingly implying he didn't take issue with the veep's remarks.