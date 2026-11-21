Katie Miller, the wife of newly appointed White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, raised eyebrows on Friday, November 20, after sharing a screenshot of President Donald Trump's ominous warning about Iran and deleting it roughly an hour later.

The screenshot featured a single sentence from Trump's April 7 Truth Social post: "A whole civilization will die tonight." Katie offered no public explanation for sharing the president's message or subsequently removing it, according to reports.

Her post resurfaced the controversy surrounding Trump's threat against Iran, which came during a tense standoff over the Strait of Hormuz. The timing also attracted attention as the administration considers its next steps in the nine-month conflict.