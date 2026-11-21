Trump's Aircraft Carrier Naming Controversy Takes Unexpected Turn as Navy Makes Decision on Black War Hero's Ship
Nov. 21 2026, Published 11:07 a.m. ET
The U.S. Navy has confirmed that the aircraft carrier originally named in honor of World War II hero Doris Miller will keep its name, ending speculation that the vessel could be renamed after President Donald Trump.
A Navy spokesperson confirmed the decision on November 20, saying there were no plans to change the name of the future USS Doris Miller.
The announcement follows reports that officials had considered replacing the tribute to Miller with one honoring Trump, sparking objections from lawmakers and others who wanted the sailor's legacy preserved.
Navy Confirms Aircraft Carrier Will Keep Doris Miller's Name
Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao's spokesperson confirmed the decision in a statement to CNN, saying, "There is no intention to change the name of the USS Doris Miller."
The reports of a possible name change surfaced in August, when discussions about honoring Trump with the aircraft carrier reportedly emerged. However, no formal renaming decision had been announced before the Navy's latest statement.
The ship was originally named in January 2020, during Trump's first presidential administration. Once commissioned, it will be the first U.S. aircraft carrier named after an African American and an enlisted sailor.
Doris Miller Risked His Life During Pearl Harbor Attack
Miller was aboard the USS West Virginia when Japanese forces attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. At the time, he worked as a mess attendant, one of the few Navy positions generally open to Black sailors because of racial segregation.
During the attack, Miller helped move his mortally wounded commanding officer, Capt. Mervyn Bennion, to a safer location. He then operated an unattended anti-aircraft gun, despite having no formal training with the weapon. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Miller continued firing until he ran out of ammunition.
On May 27, 1942, Adm. Chester Nimitz presented Miller with the Navy Cross, making him the first African American to receive the decoration.
He was later assigned to the USS Liscome Bay, which was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine on November 24, 1943, during the Battle of Makin. Miller was 24.
Trump's Previous Comments Resurface Amid Naming Controversy
The possibility of renaming the carrier also brought renewed attention to Trump's remarks during a February 2020 Black History Month reception.
While discussing the Navy's decision to honor Miller, Trump joked, "They won't give me that honor. That's a big boat. That's a big ship." After an audience member suggested he could receive the recognition one day, the president responded, "One day, maybe."
The reported discussions prompted objections from lawmakers. On August 28, more than 70 House Democrats, led by Representatives Wesley Bell, Marilyn Strickland and Kweisi Mfume, urged the administration to preserve Miller's name.
The letter was signed by 73 lawmakers, including 24 members of the House Armed Services Committee.
Sen. Jack Reed also defended the original naming decision, calling Miller a "true American hero" whose courage and sacrifice deserved recognition through the aircraft carrier.
Miller's Family Welcomes Navy Decision as Carrier Nears Milestone
Miller's great-nephew, Thomas Bledsoe, also welcomed the Navy's announcement. Speaking to CNN, he said, "Doris Miller's story is not just our family's history; it is American history." He added that his relative's courage deserved to be remembered for generations.
Congressional efforts to protect the ship's name had also continued. In September, Sen. Cory Booker introduced the MILLER Act, formally titled the Maintaining Integrity of Military Legacy and Enduring Recognition Act.
The legislation seeks to prohibit federal funds from being used to rename or otherwise change the designation of CVN-81. It was referred to the Senate Armed Services Committee on September 30.
The future USS Doris Miller is being built by Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia. Its ceremonial keel-laying is scheduled for December 5, 2026, while the Navy's projected delivery date is February 2034.