The U.S. Navy has confirmed that the aircraft carrier originally named in honor of World War II hero Doris Miller will keep its name, ending speculation that the vessel could be renamed after President Donald Trump.

A Navy spokesperson confirmed the decision on November 20, saying there were no plans to change the name of the future USS Doris Miller.

The announcement follows reports that officials had considered replacing the tribute to Miller with one honoring Trump, sparking objections from lawmakers and others who wanted the sailor's legacy preserved.