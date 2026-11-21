EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Struggling With Distance From Her Mother Amid Estranged Father's Scandal'
Nov. 21 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be finding the separation from her mother, Doria Ragland, particularly painful as allegations involving her estranged father cast a fresh shadow over her family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, was already missing her mother after she recently relocated to Britain with her husband Prince Harry, while Ragland, 70, remains in Los Angeles.
Emotional Toll of Being Separated From Her Mother
But after Markle's father, Thomas Markle, 82, was arrested in Florida amid an investigation involving child sexual abuse material, sources told us she is now "struggling" without the "presence and comfort" of her mom.
A source said: "Meghan has always regarded Doria as her emotional anchor, the one person she can turn to when everything around her seems to be falling apart. Their relationship is incredibly strong, and the difficulties surrounding her father have only reinforced how much they depend on one another.
"Being so far away from her mother at such a distressing time has been especially difficult for Meghan and she is now struggling without her. She desperately wishes they could sit down together, away from the headlines, and talk things through face to face. Instead, they're relying on frequent phone calls to keep each other going.
Daily Phone Calls Replace Face-to-Face Comfort
"Doria has been a constant source of reassurance, offering Meghan the understanding and comfort she needs when family matters become overwhelming. They are doing everything possible to support each other, but there's no substitute for being together, particularly when the circumstances are so upsetting.
"Meghan is deeply grateful to have her mother in her corner, but the physical distance has added another layer of sadness to an already painful situation. She misses the simple comfort of having Doria nearby, and the latest developments have made that absence feel even more pronounced."
Meghan is said to be on the phone with her mother daily in the wake of her father's scandal.
Ragland, a former social worker and yoga instructor, has maintained a notably private life despite her daughter's international prominence.
She became a familiar figure to royal observers when she attended Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry, 42, at Windsor Castle in May 2018.
Her presence was particularly significant because Thomas did not attend the ceremony following a controversy involving staged paparazzi photographs and reported health problems.
She and Thomas married in 1979 and divorced in 1987, and welcomed Markle in 1981.
FBI Storage Raid and Philippines Probe Expand
Markle Sr. faces federal criminal allegations in the United States and an ongoing police investigation in the Philippines involving the alleged possession of child sexual abuse material. He was arrested by federal authorities in Florida in November 2026 and has denied the claims, calling them "sick lies."
Markle was arrested in Florida and charged with a federal count of possessing child p----graphy after FBI agents reportedly recovered roughly 78 items containing suspected abuse material from California storage units linked to him. Court filings state the seized items include explicit photos involving underage girls.
Local authorities in Cebu opened an investigation into potential child sexual exploitation and trafficking after Markle's son turned over items and images allegedly found at his father's former residence in the Philippines.
Cut Ankle Monitor Triggers Urgent Custody Order
Markle has disclosed she was made aware of troubling allegations in a 2018 letter, prompting the Metropolitan Police in London to review why no formal investigation was initiated at that time.
After initially being placed on electronic monitoring, Markle Sr was returned to federal custody following allegations he cut off his ankle monitor.
A US magistrate judge also ordered a mental competency evaluation to determine if he is fit to assist in his defense.