"Doria has been a constant source of reassurance, offering Meghan the understanding and comfort she needs when family matters become overwhelming. They are doing everything possible to support each other, but there's no substitute for being together, particularly when the circumstances are so upsetting.

"Meghan is deeply grateful to have her mother in her corner, but the physical distance has added another layer of sadness to an already painful situation. She misses the simple comfort of having Doria nearby, and the latest developments have made that absence feel even more pronounced."

Meghan is said to be on the phone with her mother daily in the wake of her father's scandal.

Ragland, a former social worker and yoga instructor, has maintained a notably private life despite her daughter's international prominence.

She became a familiar figure to royal observers when she attended Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry, 42, at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

Her presence was particularly significant because Thomas did not attend the ceremony following a controversy involving staged paparazzi photographs and reported health problems.

She and Thomas married in 1979 and divorced in 1987, and welcomed Markle in 1981.