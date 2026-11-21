The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not expected to attend the concert, despite the service's emphasis on togetherness and family unity.

Catherine is said to be "very concerned" the couple could schedule competing charity appearances or make a significant announcement around the same time.

A royal source said: "Kate knows how these things work and how quickly the media can become consumed by the latest Sussex development. The possibility of something like that happening during what should be a joyful and uplifting occasion is incredibly frustrating for her."

The insider suggested Catherine was determined to keep attention on the people being celebrated rather than another round of royal family tensions.

They added: "More than anything, Catherine wants to enjoy the evening, recognize the people who deserve recognition, and not have to worry about whether the spotlight is about to be pulled in another direction."