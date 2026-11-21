EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Agrees to Stay Away From Princess Catherine's Carol Service' for One Poignant Reason
Nov. 21 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
King Charles is getting set to make the poignant decision to stay away from Princess Catherine's Christmas carol service to ensure his daughter-in-law enjoys the spotlight on one of the most important nights of her royal calendar, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The monarch, 78, and his wife, Queen Camilla, 79, are understood to have been invited to Catherine's sixth annual Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on December 11.
King and Queen May Skip Carol Service
However, Palace sources told us the couple may decline to attend amid concerns that their presence could overshadow the Princess of Wales, 44, who has spent months preparing the celebration of community volunteers, kindness and compassion – especially when the future Queen is also said to be fearing that Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, may try to steal her thunder by making a headline-grabbing Christmas announcement about her acting or wellness business.
An insider claimed, "Both the King and Queen might stay away from Catherine's big festive moment to avoid stealing attention from Catherine's big night, although Buckingham Palace has not confirmed their attendance plans.
"The possibility of Charles stepping aside and agreeing to stay away from the service is poignant and kind, as it comes as Catherine faces anxiety about the event being overshadowed by developments involving Prince Harry and Meghan, as they have formed a pattern of making festive announcements around the same time as Catherine's Christmas event."
Princess Catherine Fears Sussex Headline Grab
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not expected to attend the concert, despite the service's emphasis on togetherness and family unity.
Catherine is said to be "very concerned" the couple could schedule competing charity appearances or make a significant announcement around the same time.
A royal source said: "Kate knows how these things work and how quickly the media can become consumed by the latest Sussex development. The possibility of something like that happening during what should be a joyful and uplifting occasion is incredibly frustrating for her."
The insider suggested Catherine was determined to keep attention on the people being celebrated rather than another round of royal family tensions.
They added: "More than anything, Catherine wants to enjoy the evening, recognize the people who deserve recognition, and not have to worry about whether the spotlight is about to be pulled in another direction."
Royal Guest List and York Snub
Approximately 1,600 guests are expected to attend the princess' Westminster Abbey holiday gathering.
Prince William, 44, and the couple's three children are expected to join Catherine for the festive occasion.
Other relatives said to have been invited include members of the Gloucester, Edinburgh and Tindall families, alongside Peter Phillips and his wife Harriet.
Freddie Windsor and Sophie Winkleman are also expected to be welcome.
Princess Beatrice, 38, and Princess Eugenie, 36, are understood to have received invitations after declining to attend last year's celebration, although neither has confirmed whether she will attend.
Their disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, and their mother, Sarah Ferguson, are said not to have received invitations.
Catherine's service this year will celebrate individuals who have made meaningful contributions to their communities, particularly those supporting others through difficult circumstances.
The theme emphasizes love, kindness and the importance of creating environments where vulnerable people feel comfortable asking for help.
Alongside the Westminster Abbey gathering, 15 community carol services will take place across Britain, from the Shetland Isles to Devon.
An hour-long television special on the concert will feature traditional Christmas music, contemporary performances and readings from guests.
Last year's celebration included musical appearances from Griff, Dan Smith, Zak Abel and Katie Melua, alongside readings by William and Kate Winslet, 51.
The 2026 service is scheduled for broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day morning.