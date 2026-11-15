EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate 'Fears Meghan Markle Will Steal Spotlight in Christmas Clash'

The 44-year-old princess is well into preparations for the sixth annual Together at Christmas service at London's Westminster Abbey in December, celebrating people who support their communities.

Catherine, Princess of Wales , is said to be worried Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could overshadow her cherished Christmas carol concert with competing charity appearances, threatening to reignite tensions between the royal couples, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

However, sources have told us Catherine fears the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry, 42, and Markle, 45, could schedule their own festive engagements around the same time, diverting attention from an event she has spent years establishing.

A royal insider claimed, "Catherine is particularly sensitive about the timing of any Sussex announcements around Christmas, as she has been trying to establish her televised carol service as part of Britain's traditional festive fabric.

"She has poured her heart and soul into this Christmas concert, and it has become one of the most personal and important occasions in her calendar. It's something she's built from the ground up, and she takes enormous pride in the fact that it shines a light on ordinary people doing remarkable things for others.

"After everything she's been through in recent years, the event has taken on even greater significance for her. What she really doesn't want is for all that hard work to be eclipsed by another round of headlines about Harry and Meghan."

The source continued, "There's a genuine concern that the Sussexes could suddenly announce a major charity initiative or make a high-profile appearance around the same time, and the attention would immediately shift away from the concert and steal the spotlight from her concert. Kate knows how these things work and how quickly the media can become consumed by the latest Sussex development.

"The possibility of something like that happening during what should be a joyful and uplifting occasion is incredibly frustrating for her."