EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate 'Fears Meghan Markle Will Steal Spotlight in Christmas Clash'
Nov. 15 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Catherine, Princess of Wales, is said to be worried Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could overshadow her cherished Christmas carol concert with competing charity appearances, threatening to reignite tensions between the royal couples, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old princess is well into preparations for the sixth annual Together at Christmas service at London's Westminster Abbey in December, celebrating people who support their communities.
'Fears Sussexes Could Steal Christmas Spotlight'
However, sources have told us Catherine fears the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry, 42, and Markle, 45, could schedule their own festive engagements around the same time, diverting attention from an event she has spent years establishing.
A royal insider claimed, "Catherine is particularly sensitive about the timing of any Sussex announcements around Christmas, as she has been trying to establish her televised carol service as part of Britain's traditional festive fabric.
"She has poured her heart and soul into this Christmas concert, and it has become one of the most personal and important occasions in her calendar. It's something she's built from the ground up, and she takes enormous pride in the fact that it shines a light on ordinary people doing remarkable things for others.
"After everything she's been through in recent years, the event has taken on even greater significance for her. What she really doesn't want is for all that hard work to be eclipsed by another round of headlines about Harry and Meghan."
The source continued, "There's a genuine concern that the Sussexes could suddenly announce a major charity initiative or make a high-profile appearance around the same time, and the attention would immediately shift away from the concert and steal the spotlight from her concert. Kate knows how these things work and how quickly the media can become consumed by the latest Sussex development.
"The possibility of something like that happening during what should be a joyful and uplifting occasion is incredibly frustrating for her."
'Kate Doesn't Want the Additional Headache'
"There's already a delicate balancing act involved in organizing the royal family's Christmas engagements, particularly with other major events taking place in early December," the insider noted. "Kate doesn't want the additional headache of wondering whether Harry and Meghan might unveil something that completely changes the news agenda.
"She isn't claiming exclusive ownership of Christmas, and she certainly wouldn't begrudge anyone the opportunity to raise money or awareness for a worthwhile cause. But she does feel there should be a degree of courtesy and consideration, especially given how difficult relations between the two couples have become.
"From her perspective, it's about respecting the importance of an event that has been planned for months and avoiding unnecessary friction. She would be extremely disappointed if the concert became another opportunity for people to dissect the family feud rather than celebrate the individuals being honored."
The source said, "More than anything, she wants to enjoy the evening, recognize the people who deserve recognition, and not have to worry about whether the spotlight is about to be pulled in another direction."
Inside Princess Catherine's Annual Christmas Carol Concert
Catherine's concert, expected to welcome approximately 1,600 guests, has become one of her signature annual engagements since its introduction in 2021.
That inaugural service recognized essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic and featured Catherine accompanying musician Tom Walker on piano.
Subsequent concerts have celebrated community service, compassion and the importance of supporting others through difficult circumstances.
In a message to guests in 2024, Catherine wrote: "Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year. It is a time for celebration and joy, but it also gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all."
Sussex Announcements Draw Royal Timing Scrutiny
Last year, she praised volunteers whose contributions often go unnoticed.
She wrote: "The time, care and compassion you give, often quietly and unspoken, and without any expectation or recognition, make an extraordinary difference to the lives of others."
Previous Sussex announcements have attracted scrutiny over their proximity to prominent royal engagements, including Markle's appearance at Paris Fashion Week and publicity surrounding her lifestyle business.