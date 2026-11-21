Her previous appearance in 2016 saw suspected abuser Walliams, 55, preside over an evening of comedy and music, including an awkward sketch in which he pretended to mistake the royal couple for television personalities Steph and Dom from Gogglebox.

Walliams hosted the annual charity spectacular twice, first taking charge of its centenary celebrations in 2012 before returning four years later.

His appearances placed him at the center of one of Britain's most prestigious entertainment traditions, attended by senior members of the monarchy and featuring internationally renowned performers.

The comedian's first hosting assignment took place at London's Royal Albert Hall on November 19, 2012.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attended the milestone event, which celebrated 100 years of the Royal Variety Performance.

Walliams opened the evening dressed as James Bond, bringing his trademark theatrical comedy to the royal occasion.

He was joined by fellow presenters Amanda Holden, 55, and Bradley Walsh, 66, alongside appearances from veteran entertainers including Bruce Forsyth, Ronnie Corbett, Des O'Connor and Jimmy Tarbuck.

The anniversary celebration featured performances from Robbie Williams, 52, One Direction, Girls Aloud and Kylie Minogue, 58.

Britain's Got Talent winners Ashleigh and Pudsey also appeared, while Neil Diamond, 85, led the finale.