EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family 'Deeply Uncomfortable' by Alleged Abuser David Walliams Twice Featuring in Huge Event for The Firm
Nov. 21 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
The royal family is facing renewed embarrassment over its past association with David Walliams, who twice hosted the prestigious Royal Variety Performance, as Queen Camilla prepares to return to the entertainment extravaganza for the first time in a decade.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Camilla, 79, is due to attend this year's Royal Variety Performance after missing the event two years ago because of illness, leaving King Charles, 78, to attend alone.
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Her previous appearance in 2016 saw suspected abuser Walliams, 55, preside over an evening of comedy and music, including an awkward sketch in which he pretended to mistake the royal couple for television personalities Steph and Dom from Gogglebox.
Walliams hosted the annual charity spectacular twice, first taking charge of its centenary celebrations in 2012 before returning four years later.
His appearances placed him at the center of one of Britain's most prestigious entertainment traditions, attended by senior members of the monarchy and featuring internationally renowned performers.
The comedian's first hosting assignment took place at London's Royal Albert Hall on November 19, 2012.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attended the milestone event, which celebrated 100 years of the Royal Variety Performance.
Walliams opened the evening dressed as James Bond, bringing his trademark theatrical comedy to the royal occasion.
He was joined by fellow presenters Amanda Holden, 55, and Bradley Walsh, 66, alongside appearances from veteran entertainers including Bruce Forsyth, Ronnie Corbett, Des O'Connor and Jimmy Tarbuck.
The anniversary celebration featured performances from Robbie Williams, 52, One Direction, Girls Aloud and Kylie Minogue, 58.
Britain's Got Talent winners Ashleigh and Pudsey also appeared, while Neil Diamond, 85, led the finale.
Awkward Gogglebox Sketch Left Queen Camilla Unimpressed
Four years later, Walliams returned to host the December 6, 2016, performance at London's Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.
Charles and Camilla, then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, represented the royal family at the event.
Walliams performed a comedy routine in which he deliberately confused the couple with Steph and Dom, the married television personalities known for their appearances on Gogglebox.
Charles played along with the joke, while Camilla appeared distinctly unimpressed by the comedian's antics. The evening also featured performances from Sting, 75, Gary Barlow, 55, Emeli Sandé, 39, OneRepublic and Sheridan Smith, 45.
Barry Gibb, 80, was another prominent performer, with Walliams subsequently revealing that the singer's involvement helped persuade him to accept the hosting assignment.
Walliams' appearances coincided with his decade-long tenure as a judge on Britain's Got Talent, which began in 2012 and ended in 2022.
The ITV talent competition has maintained a longstanding connection with the Royal Variety Performance, with its winners traditionally receiving an opportunity to perform before members of the royal family.
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Camilla's return this year will mark her first attendance since Walliams' second hosting appearance.
Her previously planned appearance was canceled at short notice because of illness, leaving Charles to watch the performance without his wife.
Walliams – whose children's book literature lover Camilla has previously promoted – is now facing serious allegations of sexual misconduct following a joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV News. Several women accused the comedian of exploiting his celebrity status to pursue teenagers and young women, including two who alleged he groomed them after meeting them at age 15.
One woman also alleged he sexually assaulted her as a teenager. The Metropolitan Police subsequently launched an investigation into separate allegations of serious sexual offenses. Walliams has denied wrongdoing, grooming anyone or abusing his fame, insisting: "I am not a sexual predator."
The BBC has since begun removing his programs from iPlayer.
A royal insider claimed: "The allegations surrounding David Walliams have made his past associations with the royal family deeply uncomfortable, particularly given that he was entrusted with hosting the Royal Variety Performance on two separate occasions.
"These have come back to haunt the royals now as they weren't just some minor celebrity appearance – he was effectively the face of one of the most prestigious events on the royal calendar, entertaining the late Queen, Prince Philip, Charles and Camilla.
"The fact that such serious allegations have now emerged has inevitably cast those appearances in a very different light. "The palace desperately wants to distance itself from this kind of controversy, especially amid ex-Prince Andrew's Epstein scandal."
The insider noted, "For Camilla, who has backed Walliams' children's books that made him millions, returning to an event where she was once the subject of his jokes will bring back memories of an evening the royal family would probably rather not have scrutinized again, and which will now make their skin crawl."