Notorious serial killer Ted Bundy was fried in the electric chair nearly 40 years ago – but DNA evidence recently fingered the monster as the murderer of a Utah teenager who died in 1974, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Before his execution at Florida State Prison for fatally bludgeoning two coeds at the Chi Omega sorority house at Florida State University in 1978, the sadistic sociopath admitted that he killed at least 30 women and girls across the United States – but some criminologists estimate his victims may number more than 100.