EXCLUSIVE: Ted Bundy Linked to Unsolved Murder Through New DNA Evidence
Nov. 21 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Notorious serial killer Ted Bundy was fried in the electric chair nearly 40 years ago – but DNA evidence recently fingered the monster as the murderer of a Utah teenager who died in 1974, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Before his execution at Florida State Prison for fatally bludgeoning two coeds at the Chi Omega sorority house at Florida State University in 1978, the sadistic sociopath admitted that he killed at least 30 women and girls across the United States – but some criminologists estimate his victims may number more than 100.
New DNA Technology Revives Cold Case
The Utah County Sheriff's Office said it identified similarities between the cases of confirmed victim of Bundy, Laura Ann Aime, and the until-now-unsolved murder of Melissa Smith, both 17.
Officials said they've used a new genotyping technology that allows the building of full DNA profiles from degraded or mixed samples that older methods could not fully analyze.
Hunters found Smith's body in a wooded area near the northwestern border of Summit County over 50 years ago, and Sheriff Kacey Bates said: "Although there was much speculation regarding a suspect at the time, a suspect was never named, and the case was never officially closed."
DNA Evidence Links Ted Bundy to Another Teen Girl's Brutal Murder More Than 50 Years Later
In April, investigators used DNA to solve the case of Aime, whose corpse was discovered in Utah's American Fork Canyon in 1974 by a pair of hikers.
Her nude body was bound and severely beaten, and deputies determined that a nylon stocking was used to strangle her.
Bundy had verbally acknowledged his involvement in Aime's death – but the DNA harvested in
Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson said: "This DNA evidence, when considered alongside evidence related to pattern, motive, means and opportunity," led investigators to conclude that Bundy was Smith's killer.
Investigators Suspect Ted Bundy Was Behind Three More Teen Girls' Disappearances
Earlier this year, a Utah Department of Public Safety spokesperson said three other cold cases in the state from the mid-1970s were believed to be connected to Bundy, including Nancy Wilcox, 16, Susan Curtis, 15, and Deborah Smith, 17.
Sgt. Mike Reynolds with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said: "With every case closure, may we stomp the memory of Ted Bundy out."