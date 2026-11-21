A woman who discovered a mysterious hole in her bathroom ceiling while taking a shower ended up caught in an unexpected police operation outside her apartment. Katrina, who posts on TikTok as @oofthegoof, shared a video of the unusual experience on October 4, 2026. She said she contacted 911 after noticing the damage, but the situation took another turn when officers identified as members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force appeared outside her building. The video, which also showed Katrina trying to finish her shower as more officers arrived, attracted more than 20 million views. However, the connection between the ceiling damage and the law enforcement activity has not been established.

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Woman Discovers Mysterious Hole in Ceiling While Taking a Shower

Source: OOFTHEGOOFOFTHEGOOF/ TIKTOK She called 911 after discovering the damage

Katrina began her TikTok video by showing part of her face before turning the camera toward a small hole in her bathroom's textured ceiling. Explaining why she had contacted emergency services, she wrote over the footage, "On the phone with 911 bc a mysterious hole came through the ceiling while I was in the shower." A closer shot showed what appeared to be an object lodged in the damaged drywall. However, she did not identify it or confirm whether the hole had been caused by a bullet. Katrina also included a screenshot of her phone's call history. It showed a seven-minute call to 911 at approximately 11:40 p.m.

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U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Appears Outside Her Apartment

Source: TAIWANGUN/ UNSPLASH U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force officers were seen outside her apartment

The footage then shifted from the bathroom to the exterior of Katrina's brick apartment building, where a man wearing a tactical vest marked "US MARSHALS FUGITIVE TASK FORCE" could be seen standing near some bushes. Several other officers were also visible around the property, including one wearing clothing marked "POLICE." Although the footage appeared to show an active law enforcement operation, Katrina did not explain why the officers had gathered outside her building. It was also unclear whether their presence had anything to do with the hole in her ceiling or whether the two incidents were unrelated.

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Woman Says Officers Have Snipers While She Still Has Conditioner in Her Hair

Source: OOFTHEGOOFOFTHEGOOF/ TIKTOK Katrina said more police officers kept arriving while she was still in the shower

Katrina subsequently shared footage of herself on a balcony, appearing with wet hair and conditioner still in it as officers remained outside. "They got snipers here and s**t bro," she wrote over the video, adding, "I have conditioner in my hair." She also posted a photograph with two male family members, captioning it "Family bonding experience." In another update, Katrina appeared seated on the building's stairs as additional officers reportedly arrived. At approximately 12:22 a.m., she shared another message explaining that the situation was continuing. "We're still outside, more cops keep coming, I have sugar scrub on my legs lmao," she wrote.

Crime Scene Unit Allegedly Arrives After She Finishes Showering

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Source: JOSHUA COLEMAN/ UNSPLASH A woman from the crime scene unit arrived and began taking pictures