Woman Sees Hole in Ceiling While Showering. 'They Got Snipers Here,' She Says. Then Crime Scene Investigators Allegedly Arrive
Nov. 21 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
A woman who discovered a mysterious hole in her bathroom ceiling while taking a shower ended up caught in an unexpected police operation outside her apartment.
Katrina, who posts on TikTok as @oofthegoof, shared a video of the unusual experience on October 4, 2026. She said she contacted 911 after noticing the damage, but the situation took another turn when officers identified as members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force appeared outside her building.
The video, which also showed Katrina trying to finish her shower as more officers arrived, attracted more than 20 million views. However, the connection between the ceiling damage and the law enforcement activity has not been established.
Woman Discovers Mysterious Hole in Ceiling While Taking a Shower
Katrina began her TikTok video by showing part of her face before turning the camera toward a small hole in her bathroom's textured ceiling.
Explaining why she had contacted emergency services, she wrote over the footage, "On the phone with 911 bc a mysterious hole came through the ceiling while I was in the shower."
A closer shot showed what appeared to be an object lodged in the damaged drywall. However, she did not identify it or confirm whether the hole had been caused by a bullet.
Katrina also included a screenshot of her phone's call history. It showed a seven-minute call to 911 at approximately 11:40 p.m.
U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Appears Outside Her Apartment
The footage then shifted from the bathroom to the exterior of Katrina's brick apartment building, where a man wearing a tactical vest marked "US MARSHALS FUGITIVE TASK FORCE" could be seen standing near some bushes.
Several other officers were also visible around the property, including one wearing clothing marked "POLICE."
Although the footage appeared to show an active law enforcement operation, Katrina did not explain why the officers had gathered outside her building.
It was also unclear whether their presence had anything to do with the hole in her ceiling or whether the two incidents were unrelated.
Woman Says Officers Have Snipers While She Still Has Conditioner in Her Hair
Katrina subsequently shared footage of herself on a balcony, appearing with wet hair and conditioner still in it as officers remained outside.
"They got snipers here and s**t bro," she wrote over the video, adding, "I have conditioner in my hair."
She also posted a photograph with two male family members, captioning it "Family bonding experience."
In another update, Katrina appeared seated on the building's stairs as additional officers reportedly arrived.
At approximately 12:22 a.m., she shared another message explaining that the situation was continuing.
"We're still outside, more cops keep coming, I have sugar scrub on my legs lmao," she wrote.
Crime Scene Unit Allegedly Arrives After She Finishes Showering
The final portion of Katrina's video showed her back inside the apartment with wet hair, indicating that she had eventually managed to finish her shower.
However, another development followed when someone from the crime scene unit reportedly arrived at her home.
"Finished my shower and now a lady from the crime scene unit is here taking pictures," she wrote.
The video did not reveal what the investigator photographed or whether the damaged ceiling was connected to the police operation.
The Daily Dot, which reported on the viral clip on November 18, noted that it could not independently verify the events described. Katrina also did not publicly establish why the marshals were at the property, what caused the hole or whether anyone was arrested.
As a result, the circumstances surrounding the unusual incident remain unclear.