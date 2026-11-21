EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Branded an 'Unrepentant Liar' Over New Court Assessment
Nov. 20 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Thomas Markle Sr. is facing damaging accusations about his honesty after a court-appointed psychiatrist concluded he was exaggerating memory problems to avoid prosecution over allegations involving child sexual abuse material, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle Sr., 82, the estranged father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, 45, appeared in federal court in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, November 19, following his arrest earlier this month.
The former Hollywood lighting director underwent a psychiatric evaluation after his lawyers questioned whether his reported memory difficulties prevented him from understanding the charges or assisting in his defense.
Psychiatrist Amie Gerodimos wrote: "It is my opinion, with reasonable medical certainty, that Mr Markle is competent to stand trial."
The assessment has since raised questions about Markle Sr.'s credibility after Gerodimos suggested his apparent confusion during questioning was not entirely genuine. She also concluded Markle Sr. was "exaggerating a lack of recall or understanding of the charges in order to avoid criminal prosecution."
Thomas Markle Sr. Branded 'Unrepentant Liar'
A source claimed: "The most damaging aspect of this assessment isn't simply that Thomas has been found competent to stand trial – the psychiatrist suggests that he may have been deliberately exaggerating his memory problems to avoid facing prosecution.
"That's an extraordinarily serious conclusion because it raises questions about whether his apparent confusion was genuine or part of an attempt to escape the legal process. If the court accepts that assessment, his lawyers could face a much more difficult battle over his credibility. But it's important to remember that a competency evaluation is not a determination of guilt.
"However, trolls are already branding him an unrepentant liar and other horrific things online. But they need to recognize he is still an elderly defendant who may genuinely be struggling to understand legal proceedings."
The insider noted, "The psychiatrist appears to have identified inconsistencies between what Thomas initially claimed he couldn't remember and what he was subsequently able to explain. That doesn't establish that he's an unrepentant liar, but it does raise questions about the reliability of his account. His medical problems may be very real, while the court can still conclude that he understands the charges against him."
A legal insider added: "This is potentially a major setback for Thomas because the assessment removes, at least for now, a significant obstacle to the criminal proceedings moving forward. His legal team raised concerns about whether he was mentally capable of participating in his defense, but the psychiatrist concluded otherwise. The suggestion that he exaggerated his difficulties is particularly uncomfortable. It could complicate arguments about his mental condition, although the prosecution would still have to prove the underlying criminal allegations beyond a reasonable doubt."
Report Notes Defense Talk and Meghan Markle Remark
Markle Sr. has denied the allegations against him and has not entered a formal plea.
Gerodimos conducted her evaluation at Pinellas County Jail on November 12, following an order from Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin.
The psychiatrist examined whether Markle Sr. understood the proceedings and could communicate effectively with his legal representatives.
Despite his significant health difficulties, including a leg amputation that requires him to use a wheelchair, the assessment found he remained capable of participating in his defense.
Markle Sr. was said to have initially appeared to be unable to recall important details about the allegations against him, but subsequently discussed potential legal arguments without prompting.
Gerodimos wrote he "consistently described what could be a defense strategy."
The psychiatrist also recorded an unusual reference to his famous daughter during their conversation. She wrote that Markle Sr. "pointed out that I might have heard of Meghan."
His older daughter, Samantha Markle, attended Thursday's hearing to support her father.
Samantha reportedly told the psychiatrist she believed her father had dementia, although Gerodimos reached a different conclusion regarding his legal competency.
Markle Sr.'s attorney, Mary Claire Wolf, indicated she would not challenge the medical assessment at this stage.
She said: "I reviewed the report with Mr Markle. I suspect he would want to contest it, but I do not."
FBI Seizures and Ankle Monitor Breach
The proceedings follow Markle Sr.'s November 6 arrest after FBI investigators recovered suspected child sexual abuse material from storage units in California.
Authorities reportedly discovered approximately 78 items, including photographic slides, negatives, and books, during searches of units rented for nearly two decades.
Investigators alleged some images appeared to depict Markle Sr. alongside children. The investigation began after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., contacted authorities about suspected material discovered while clearing belongings at a former family property in the Philippines.
Markle Sr. previously dismissed his son's accusations as "sick lies."
He remains in federal custody after prosecutors alleged he removed his electronic ankle monitor while awaiting further proceedings.
Authorities told the court on November 10 that he had cut off the monitoring device, prompting the revocation of his release conditions.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for December 1, with a possible transfer to California for Markle Sr. under consideration.