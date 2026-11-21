Markle Sr., 82, the estranged father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle , 45, appeared in federal court in Tampa, Florida , on Thursday, November 19, following his arrest earlier this month.

Thomas Markle Sr. is facing damaging accusations about his honesty after a court-appointed psychiatrist concluded he was exaggerating memory problems to avoid prosecution over allegations involving child sexual abuse material, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The assessment has since raised questions about Markle Sr.'s credibility after Gerodimos suggested his apparent confusion during questioning was not entirely genuine. She also concluded Markle Sr. was "exaggerating a lack of recall or understanding of the charges in order to avoid criminal prosecution."

The former Hollywood lighting director underwent a psychiatric evaluation after his lawyers questioned whether his reported memory difficulties prevented him from understanding the charges or assisting in his defense.

A source claimed: "The most damaging aspect of this assessment isn't simply that Thomas has been found competent to stand trial – the psychiatrist suggests that he may have been deliberately exaggerating his memory problems to avoid facing prosecution.

"That's an extraordinarily serious conclusion because it raises questions about whether his apparent confusion was genuine or part of an attempt to escape the legal process. If the court accepts that assessment, his lawyers could face a much more difficult battle over his credibility. But it's important to remember that a competency evaluation is not a determination of guilt.

"However, trolls are already branding him an unrepentant liar and other horrific things online. But they need to recognize he is still an elderly defendant who may genuinely be struggling to understand legal proceedings."

The insider noted, "The psychiatrist appears to have identified inconsistencies between what Thomas initially claimed he couldn't remember and what he was subsequently able to explain. That doesn't establish that he's an unrepentant liar, but it does raise questions about the reliability of his account. His medical problems may be very real, while the court can still conclude that he understands the charges against him."

A legal insider added: "This is potentially a major setback for Thomas because the assessment removes, at least for now, a significant obstacle to the criminal proceedings moving forward. His legal team raised concerns about whether he was mentally capable of participating in his defense, but the psychiatrist concluded otherwise. The suggestion that he exaggerated his difficulties is particularly uncomfortable. It could complicate arguments about his mental condition, although the prosecution would still have to prove the underlying criminal allegations beyond a reasonable doubt."