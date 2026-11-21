According to court documents obtained by Radar , investigators are examining whether Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi used conversations with family members to relay instructions and arrange money transfers potentially linked to an alleged September 27 terrorist plot at RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom .

Federal prosecutors are investigating whether an accused terrorist secretly directed operations from behind bars, using prison phone calls to communicate with suspected accomplices connected to a plot targeting a British military base housing American aircraft, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a federal court filing made public on Friday, November 20, prosecutors revealed that investigators are scrutinizing communications Al-Saadi made while incarcerated at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

The investigation centers on whether the defendant attempted to circumvent Special Administrative Measures, strict restrictions designed to prevent certain inmates from communicating with outside associates.

During a September 24 telephone conversation, just three days before the alleged plot, Al-Saadi reportedly instructed relatives to contact someone identified as "Ali." He subsequently told them to "give him money so we can do it," according to prosecutors.

Investigators suspect the individual may have been Mohammad Ali Al-Hassani, whom authorities believe participated in orchestrating the alleged RAF Fairford plot.