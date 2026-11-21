EXCLUSIVE: Terror Suspect Accused of Sending Secret Orders From Behind Bars as Feds Investigate Plot Targeting U.S. Military Aircraft
Nov. 20 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Federal prosecutors are investigating whether an accused terrorist secretly directed operations from behind bars, using prison phone calls to communicate with suspected accomplices connected to a plot targeting a British military base housing American aircraft, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, investigators are examining whether Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi used conversations with family members to relay instructions and arrange money transfers potentially linked to an alleged September 27 terrorist plot at RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom.
Chilling Prison Calls Raise Alarm
In a federal court filing made public on Friday, November 20, prosecutors revealed that investigators are scrutinizing communications Al-Saadi made while incarcerated at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.
The investigation centers on whether the defendant attempted to circumvent Special Administrative Measures, strict restrictions designed to prevent certain inmates from communicating with outside associates.
During a September 24 telephone conversation, just three days before the alleged plot, Al-Saadi reportedly instructed relatives to contact someone identified as "Ali." He subsequently told them to "give him money so we can do it," according to prosecutors.
Investigators suspect the individual may have been Mohammad Ali Al-Hassani, whom authorities believe participated in orchestrating the alleged RAF Fairford plot.
U.S. Military Aircraft Removed From Base
The filing reveals that investigators believe Al-Hassani was involved in planning an attack targeting RAF Fairford, a Royal Air Force installation used by American military personnel. Prosecutors stated that the alleged plot contributed to the United States removing military aircraft from the installation.
The development raised fresh concerns about whether suspected terrorist networks could continue coordinating activities despite members being incarcerated.
Authorities previously linked Al-Saadi, Al-Hassani and another investigative subject, Mohsen Mohajeri, to alleged terrorist attacks across Europe, including London.
Federal investigators obtained search warrants on October 13 for several Google and Apple accounts associated with Al-Hassani and Mohajeri.
Secret Money Trail Under Investigation
Investigators are also examining conversations involving an individual identified as "Abbas, Abu Daniel."
Prosecutors believe that name may refer to Mohajeri, who allegedly discussed using an account belonging to his son to receive transferred funds.
During another conversation, Al-Saadi's mother reportedly said Abbas was "praying" and "trying."
Authorities are investigating whether these communications involved financial arrangements or instructions connected to suspected terrorist activity.
FBI Cracks Down on Prison Communications
The FBI, led by Director Kash Patel, is among the federal agencies involved in investigating the alleged terrorist activity.
The bureau and the Federal Bureau of Prisons have also restricted Al-Saadi's family's telephone access to once a month amid concerns about possible ongoing terrorist planning.
Prosecutors warned that investigators were examining whether he was providing directives concerning future attacks while incarcerated.
The government also requested continued secrecy surrounding its investigation and additional time before addressing the defendant's request for expanded telephone privileges.
The allegations remain under investigation, and no determination has been made that Al-Saadi directed the RAF Fairford plot.