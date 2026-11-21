Sources have claimed Harry’s U.S. visa situation was a factor in their surprise relocation.

"His visa expired and wasn't immediately renewed," insiders told a publication. It remains unclear precisely what visa Harry has held during his time in America, or whether any reported delay in renewing it affected his legal right to remain in the country.

An unnamed former State Department official said: "All visas have expiration dates and regularly need to be renewed, that could explain their sudden departure to England."

Harry’s immigration issues have now been resolved, according to sources, and the Sussexes are planning to spend Christmas in California with Meghan's mom, Doria.