Secret Reason Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Shock U.K. Return Revealed as Duke Lauds Kids' New-Found 'Confidence'
Nov. 20 2026, Published 7:41 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shock U.K. comeback was sparked by visa issues, according to new claims RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are preparing to spend Thanksgiving across the Atlantic, suddenly left their multimillion-dollar California mansion and returned to the U.K. in August.
'His Visa Expired and Wasn't Immediately Renewed'
Sources have claimed Harry’s U.S. visa situation was a factor in their surprise relocation.
"His visa expired and wasn't immediately renewed," insiders told a publication. It remains unclear precisely what visa Harry has held during his time in America, or whether any reported delay in renewing it affected his legal right to remain in the country.
An unnamed former State Department official said: "All visas have expiration dates and regularly need to be renewed, that could explain their sudden departure to England."
Harry’s immigration issues have now been resolved, according to sources, and the Sussexes are planning to spend Christmas in California with Meghan's mom, Doria.
Prince Harry Gushes Over U.K. Return: 'They Love Being Back'
Harry made a surprise appearance on U.K. TV on Friday, November 20, where he spoke glowingly about his new life back on home soil – and expressed how well his two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, have both settled into their new schools.
He said: "They love being back. I say back, they never really… It’s a big culture shift… The kids in school uniforms is a big change for them, but it’s certainly helped."
"The confidence in both of them has gone through the roof since being at a U.K. school, which is really, really nice," Harry added.
Prince Harry 'Squeezing Accents Out Of Kids'
When asked by This Morning host Alison Hammond if the kids have American accents, Harry said he is "squeezing the accents out of them"
"Their friends at school are doing the same," he revealed, adding that Lilibet is particularly good at mirroring a British accent.
The Spare author also admitted that he has missed winter in the U.K. "I have missed the winters though," he said. "The seasons is a big thing," he continued, adding that there are no "seasons, seasons" where he lived in America.
Radar recently reported that Harry has declared he would be willing to rejoin the British military if his country needed him, while expressing concern over the Trump administration's approach to the war in Ukraine.
During an interview in Lviv, Ukraine, the Duke of Sussex said he would be prepared to serve alongside fellow veterans and military personnel again.
He also suggested that the U.S. government's position on Ukraine did not reflect the strong level of support he believes exists among ordinary Americans.
The comments came during Harry's fourth visit to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.