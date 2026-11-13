EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Won't Be Seen on Social Media Until Christmas'
Nov. 13 2026, Published 10:34 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be preparing to disappear from social media and dramatically reduce her public appearances from now until Christmas as she grapples with the distressing allegations surrounding her estranged father, Thomas Markle.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Duchess of Sussex, 45, withdrew from a planned speech at the European Parliament in Brussels this week, leaving her husband, Prince Harry, 42, to address delegates.
Meghan Markle Plans Social Media Break Until Christmas
Her decision followed the arrest of her father, 82, who was charged in the United States with possessing child sexual abuse material and subsequently returned to custody in Florida after allegedly removing an electronic monitoring device.
Sources close to the situation have told us Markle is struggling with the publicity surrounding the criminal proceedings and wants to protect her children from further attention.
One insider claimed: "Meghan has reached a point where remaining visible simply invites more questions about a situation she has absolutely no control over. Every photograph, social media post, or public engagement risks becoming another headline about her father.
"The thinking is that she would be better off withdrawing completely for several weeks, potentially until Christmas, rather than allowing this deeply upsetting episode to dominate everything she does. She certainly won't be seen on social media until Christmas, when she is likely to post her usual wholesome family content again."
Duchess Wants to Avoid Further Public Scrutiny
The source continued: "She has worked extremely hard to create a life independent of her father's controversies, but these allegations have brought that painful history back into the spotlight. There is a feeling that even something as innocent as sharing a family photograph online could attract unwanted scrutiny for her.
"For now, Meghan wants to keep her private life private and avoid giving the public any additional glimpses into how she is coping."
Another source said Harry was supporting his wife's decision to limit her commitments while concentrating on their family.
They added: "Harry recognizes that Meghan is facing an extraordinarily difficult situation and doesn't want her feeling obliged to maintain a cheerful public image. He is prepared to handle engagements himself while she concentrates on their children. The priority is ensuring his and Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet, are protected from the controversy surrounding their grandfather."
Prince Harry Addresses Children's Online Safety
Markle accompanied Harry to Brussels but remained silent as he delivered an address focusing on children's online safety.
Harry told delegates: "I'm not here as an expert or a politician. I'm here as a father. My wife, as a mother."
He added: "They deserve to feel safe wherever they are. In a classroom. On a playground. At any time, no matter where they are."
Thomas Markle Remains in Custody Amid Criminal Proceedings
Meanwhile, Markle Sr. remains in custody after authorities alleged he removed his electronic monitoring device at approximately 1.45am.
Markle Sr. faces federal criminal allegations in the United States and an ongoing police investigation in the Philippines involving the alleged possession of child sexual abuse material.
He was arrested by federal authorities in Florida in November 2026 and has denied the claims, calling them "sick lies."
Markle was arrested in Florida and charged with a federal count of possessing child abuse material after FBI agents reportedly recovered roughly 78 items containing suspected abuse material from California storage units linked to him. Court filings state the seized items include explicit photos involving underage girls.
Local authorities in Cebu opened an investigation into potential child sexual exploitation and trafficking after Markle's son turned over items and images allegedly found at his father's former residence in the Philippines.
Meghan has disclosed she was made aware of troubling allegations in a 2018 letter, prompting the Metropolitan Police in London to review why no formal investigation was initiated at that time.
After initially being placed on electronic monitoring, Markle Sr was returned to federal custody following allegations he cut off his ankle monitor.
A US magistrate judge also ordered a mental competency evaluation to determine if he is fit to assist in his defense.