EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Won't Be Seen on Social Media Until Christmas'

Her decision followed the arrest of her father, 82, who was charged in the United States with possessing child sexual abuse material and subsequently returned to custody in Florida after allegedly removing an electronic monitoring device.

Sources close to the situation have told us Markle is struggling with the publicity surrounding the criminal proceedings and wants to protect her children from further attention.

One insider claimed: "Meghan has reached a point where remaining visible simply invites more questions about a situation she has absolutely no control over. Every photograph, social media post, or public engagement risks becoming another headline about her father.

"The thinking is that she would be better off withdrawing completely for several weeks, potentially until Christmas, rather than allowing this deeply upsetting episode to dominate everything she does. She certainly won't be seen on social media until Christmas, when she is likely to post her usual wholesome family content again."