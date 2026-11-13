Donald Trump Still Refuses to Take Blame for GOP's Midterms Disaster and Tells Stephen A. Smith Candidates Should be Held Accountable

RadarOnline.com can reveal the ESPN commentator, 59, gave an insight into his latest White House meeting with the president during an interview with Sean Hannity .

Trump repeatedly told Americans during his midterm blitz to vote as if he were on the ballot, but Smith said the commander-in-chief removed himself from that narrative during their Thursday interview.

"I asked him, is he willing to point the finger at himself, and he was dogged... he was immovable in that regard."

Smith told the Fox News host on Hannity: "We talked about the devastating losses in the midterms and how the GOP essentially got slaughtered.

He said the pair discussed the "devastating" losses and that Trump is "immovable" in regards to whom he thinks should be held accountable for the defeat.

Smith told: "He said, 'I wasn't on the ballot.' I said, 'That makes absolutely no sense, Mr. President. You said, put you on a ballot. That's what you told the American people to do.'

"He said, 'Well, they didn't do it.' I said, 'Well, what if they did do it and that was the reason you lost.'"

He continued: "He refused to accept that. His attitude is that the candidates were not that great. If it were him that was running, this would not have happened. That's his mentality."

Smith explained why he doesn’t agree with Trump's perception of how the midterms played out and argued that the blue wave stems from Americans being dissatisfied with his presidency.

He said: "I think that he is somebody that is convinced his way is what it is. I just don't agree with him.

"I think the American people made a statement against what they were seeing from him in terms of him not having his eye on the ball and coming across as a bit detached in their eyes."