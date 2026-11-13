EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Underwood's New Look Sparks Surgery Speculation

"Didn't recognize her," blasted one social media commenter, while another wrote: "Carrie looks frightening."

Others expressed surprise and concern, insisting there was something "off" about her appearance and imploring her to "stop" with the alleged alterations.

"Was Carrie OK," questioned another user.

"She looked different."

Added someone else: "OMG! Where is the original Carrie? Too much plastic surgery."

All the nip-tuck talk comes nine years after Underwood suffered a horrific fall outside her Nashville home, chipping a tooth, breaking her wrist and injuring her face so badly that she required upwards of 50 stitches.