Savannah Guthrie Extends 'Today' Show Contract Amid Search for Missing Mom Nancy — Bosses 'Want Her to Stay for As Long As Possible'

Her renewal comes in the midst of the most traumatic year of her career, having dealt with the kidnapping of beloved mother, Nancy, from her Arizona home.

The grandmother has been missing since February 1, with no update on her whereabouts.

Savannah returned to work in April following a two-month hiatus after receiving an outpouring of support from viewers, fellow anchors and her bosses at NBC, who are keen to keep her on board for the foreseeable future.

A source to a publication: "Savannah is the best in the business.

"We want her to stay for as long as she wants to stay."