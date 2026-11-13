EXCLUSIVE: Anderson Cooper's CNN Exit 'Sparks Backstage Tensions'

Christiane Amanpour 's bombshell departure from CNN after 43 years has left Anderson Cooper fuming as he believes her public stand for independent journalism in the wake of the network's takeover by Skydance made him and other highly paid stars look weak for staying put, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Anderson Cooper reportedly took Christiane Amanpour's CNN departure personally, according to an insider.

"Christiane made the rest of them look like cowards," an insider said. "Everyone complains privately about CNN's direction, the new bosses and editorial interference. But Christiane actually had the guts to walk away."

Amanpour's parting message was devastatingly simple: "Always be truthful, not neutral."

An insider commented: "Anderson took it personally. Christiane basically challenged everyone still collecting a massive CNN paycheck to ask themselves what their principles are worth."