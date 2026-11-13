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EXCLUSIVE: Anderson Cooper's CNN Exit 'Sparks Backstage Tensions'

Anderson Cooper's CNN departure reportedly stirs backstage tensions at the cable television network.
Source: MEGA

Anderson Cooper's CNN departure has allegedly stirred backstage tensions at the cable television network.

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Nov. 13 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Christiane Amanpour's bombshell departure from CNN after 43 years has left Anderson Cooper fuming as he believes her public stand for independent journalism in the wake of the network's takeover by Skydance made him and other highly paid stars look weak for staying put, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Christiane Amanpour's CNN Exit Sparks Backlash Among Network's Biggest Stars

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Anderson Cooper reportedly took Christiane Amanpour's CNN departure personally, according to an insider.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Anderson Cooper reportedly took Christiane Amanpour's CNN departure personally, according to an insider.

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"Christiane made the rest of them look like cowards," an insider said. "Everyone complains privately about CNN's direction, the new bosses and editorial interference. But Christiane actually had the guts to walk away."

Amanpour's parting message was devastatingly simple: "Always be truthful, not neutral."

An insider commented: "Anderson took it personally. Christiane basically challenged everyone still collecting a massive CNN paycheck to ask themselves what their principles are worth."

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CNN Denies Claims of Tension Following Amanpour's Departure

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CNN denied claims that Christiane Amanpour's exit left Cooper angry.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

CNN denied claims that Christiane Amanpour's exit left Cooper angry.

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A CNN spokesperson told RadarOnline.com: "There is zero truth to this."

Yet an insider said: "Christiane walked away with her principles. Anderson is still walking in to work."

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