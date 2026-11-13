'Yes, Dear' Star Anthony Clark's Cause of Death Revealed After Comedy Actor's Shock Passing Aged 62

The comedian passed away on Tuesday and his death was announced by his former castmate, Mike O’Malley, who led the tributes to the late sitcom star.

He wrote on Instagram: "When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows.

"The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed.

"He was so unique — one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations and it just made you laugh harder because he was laughing.

"I was a fan before I was a friend. We spoke on the phone three weeks ago. He had us laughing loudly as he always did."