Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Celebrity deaths

'Yes, Dear' Star Anthony Clark's Cause of Death Revealed After Comedy Actor's Shock Passing Aged 62

picture of Anthony Clark
Source: MEGA/@LETTERMAN;YOUTUBE

'Yes, Dear' star Anthony Clark's cause of death has been revealed following his passing aged 62.

Contact us by Email

Nov. 13 2026, Published 7:08 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Yes, Dear star Anthony Clark's cause of death has been revealed following his tragic passing.

RadarOnline.com can report the comedy actor, 62, died from complications surrounding pneumonia and flu, according to a publication.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Was So Unique'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Mike O'malley and Anthony clark
Source: @THEREALMIKEOMALLEY;INSTAGRAM

Former co-star Mike O'Malley announced Clark's death.

Article continues below advertisement

The comedian passed away on Tuesday and his death was announced by his former castmate, Mike O’Malley, who led the tributes to the late sitcom star.

He wrote on Instagram: "When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows.

"The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed.

"He was so unique — one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations and it just made you laugh harder because he was laughing.

"I was a fan before I was a friend. We spoke on the phone three weeks ago. He had us laughing loudly as he always did."

Article continues below advertisement

'The World Will Miss Him'

picture of Anthony clark
Source: @LETTERMAN;YOUTUBE

Clark's manager said he was 'honored to represent him.'

Article continues below advertisement

O'Malley said Anthony "essentially retired" after wrapping the final episode of Yes, Dear, having "invested his money well."

Clark's longtime manager Barry Katz said in a statement: "I've known Anthony since his first performances and acting jobs and I was honored to represent him

"He brought joy, happiness, and unconditional love to everyone he worked with. The world will miss him."

Article continues below advertisement

Hit Sitcom Aired For 6 Seasons

picture of Anthony clark
Source: @LETTERMAN;YOUTUBE

Clark's CBS comedy was a success on the network.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Savannah Chrisley Jason Galanis

Savannah Chrisley's Fiancé Jason Galanis, 56, Exposed — as Couple Announce Pregnancy After Trump Commuted His Prison Sentence

Photo of Barack and Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Mercilessly Mocked for Moaning About Loss of Anonymity After Revealing Husband Barack Misses Being a Nobody

Article continues below advertisement

In 2000, Clark was cast to play Greg Warner on the sitcom Yes, Dear alongside O'Malley, Jean Louisa Kelly and Lisa Snyder.

The premise followed "two young couples and their outrageously contrasting views on parenting", per an IMDB synopsis.

The series became a sleeper hit for CBS and aired on the network for six seasons, coming to an end in 2006.

His last acting credit was the television series West Of Liberty in 2019.

Earlier on in his career, Clark was featured alongside Garry Shandling, Dave Chappelle, Dave Attell and Louis C.K. in HBO's 1995 Young Comedians special.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Anthony clark
Source: MEGA

Clark also starred in hit movies.

Two years later, he played Billy opposite a young cast that included River Phoenix, Samantha Mathis, Dermot Mulroney and Sandra Bullock in Peter Bogdonovich’s The Thing Called Love.

He was also memorable as a flamboyant hairdresser who cuts Sean Connery’s hair in Michael Bay’s The Rock.

In 2006, the year Yes, Dear ended, his career came full circle, when he served as the Season 4 host of Last Comic Standing.

Fans took to X to mourn the loss upon hearing the news of Clark's passing.

One penned: "The nicest dude, RIP," and another typed, "Oh no! We loved Yes, Dear and he was hilarious. RIP...'"

"RIP. loved that show and he will be missed," an X user said, and one added, "Man, I remember him on Boston Common and then Yes Dear. RIP."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.