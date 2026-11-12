'Yes, Dear' Star Anthony Clark Dead Aged 62 — Castmates Pay Tribute to 'Hilarious' Comedian

His former castmate Mike O’Malley penned an emotional message to the late comedian on Instagram, describing him as a "hilarious guy."

O’Malley wrote: "When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows.

"The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed.

"He was so unique — one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations and it just made you laugh harder because he was laughing.