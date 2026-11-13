EXCLUSIVE: Bravo Housewives 'Facing Andy Cohen Backlash'

Sources said the former Real Housewives of New York City are desperate to appear on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live to promote their series – but he's not having it.

"Nobody at Bravo is returning their calls," an insider said.

"These women helped build that network. Now they can't even get booked on Andy's talk show! Insiders say they thought they'd always have a home at Bravo, but E! is a different network.

"Television is a business, not a friendship club. Andy's clubhouse isn't their promotional department."