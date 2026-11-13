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EXCLUSIVE: Bravo Housewives 'Facing Andy Cohen Backlash'

Bravo Housewives reportedly face backlash linked to Andy Cohen amid growing controversy and tension.
Source: MEGA

Bravo Housewives reportedly face backlash linked to Andy Cohen amid growing controversy and tension.

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Nov. 13 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are back on the tube with E!'s The Golden Life – and RadarOnline.com can reveal nobody at Bravo is celebrating.

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Former Housewives Snubbed by Bravo as Andy Cohen Ignores Pleas

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Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan reportedly want to promote 'The Golden Life' on Andy Cohen's 'Watch What Happens Live.'
Source: MEGA

Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan reportedly want to promote 'The Golden Life' on Andy Cohen's 'Watch What Happens Live.'

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Sources said the former Real Housewives of New York City are desperate to appear on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live to promote their series – but he's not having it.

"Nobody at Bravo is returning their calls," an insider said.

"These women helped build that network. Now they can't even get booked on Andy's talk show! Insiders say they thought they'd always have a home at Bravo, but E! is a different network.

"Television is a business, not a friendship club. Andy's clubhouse isn't their promotional department."

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Cohen's Bravo History

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Sources claimed Bravo is not returning the former 'Real Housewives of New York City' stars' calls despite their history with the network.
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Bravo is not returning the former 'Real Housewives of New York City' stars' calls despite their history with the network.

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Cohen has been a Bravo fixture for decades, hosting Watch What Happens Live since 2009 and overseeing the network's wildly popular Real Housewives franchise.

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