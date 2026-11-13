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EXCLUSIVE: '60 Minutes' Ratings Plunge as CBS Boss Bari Weiss 'Faces Heat'

'60 Minutes' ratings have plunged as CBS boss Bari Weiss reportedly comes under increasing pressure.
Source: 60 MINUTES; THE FREE PRESS/YOUTUBE

'60 Minutes' ratings have plunged as CBS boss Bari Weiss reportedly comes under increasing pressure.

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Nov. 13 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Time is running out for 60 Minutes to boost its sagging ratings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nielsen figures show the fifth episode of the show's 59th season drew 9.6million viewers, down 14 percent from 11.1million last year. That decline came despite a strong football lead-in, too.

The Buffalo Bills-Las Vegas Raiders game averaged 26.5million viewers, up from 25.3million last year, according to the report.

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Lesley Stahl's Explosive CBS Clash

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Nielsen figures show '60 Minutes' drew 9.6 million viewers for its fifth episode, down 14 percent from last year.
Source: 60 MINUTES/YOUTUBE

Nielsen figures show '60 Minutes' drew 9.6 million viewers for its fifth episode, down 14 percent from last year.

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At the center of the newsmagazine's ratings turmoil is CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, 42, who arrived without broadcast experience after Paramount bought the digital news outlet she co-founded, The Free Press, for a reported $150million.

People familiar with the situation reportedly revealed that veteran 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl, 84, privately considered quitting after a heated clash with network bosses over her report on Israeli settler violence in the West Bank.

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Lesley Stahl reportedly considered quitting '60 Minutes' after clashing with CBS bosses over her West Bank report.
Source: MEGA

Lesley Stahl reportedly considered quitting '60 Minutes' after clashing with CBS bosses over her West Bank report.

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One insider insisted Weiss "doesn't listen to anyone," but another describes her as open to staff ideas.

CBS Mornings and CBS Evening News have also struggled in the ratings, with both programs suffering year-over-year viewership declines during the 2025-26 television season.

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