EXCLUSIVE: '60 Minutes' Ratings Plunge as CBS Boss Bari Weiss 'Faces Heat'

Time is running out for 60 Minutes to boost its sagging ratings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nielsen figures show the fifth episode of the show's 59th season drew 9.6million viewers, down 14 percent from 11.1million last year. That decline came despite a strong football lead-in, too.

The Buffalo Bills-Las Vegas Raiders game averaged 26.5million viewers, up from 25.3million last year, according to the report.