'She Doesn't Hear Anybody': Bari Weiss' CBS News Staff Struggling to Get Through to Boss Despite Ratings Collapse and Chaos
Oct. 6 2026, Published 1:23 p.m. ET
Bari Weiss reportedly hasn't been taking feedback well as CBS News ratings continue to plummet, RadarOnline has learned.
After a year as editor-in-chief, some insiders claim she won't even take advice from some of her more experienced staff members.
Criticism of Management Style
"She doesn’t hear anybody. If you don’t agree with what she’s saying or doing, it doesn’t matter," one source told publication. "She pretends to hear ideas, but she really doesn’t listen to anyone."
Another insider noted, "No one can say, ‘That’s a bad idea.’ She looks at you like, ‘You don’t agree with what I’m saying,’ but there isn’t anybody who gets through to her."
Controversial Programming Changes
Weiss’ first year has had a few bumps in the road, including criticism over staff changes, such as moving Tony Dokoupil from CBS Mornings to anchor CBS Evening News.
The switch was followed by an immediate decline in viewership and negative headlines surrounding the anchor.
As Radar previously reported, she also dramatically reshaped 60 Minutes, another move that generated negative publicity and contributed to declining viewership.
Some CBS News Insiders Support Her
However, some CBS insiders insisted she has leadership potential.
"There’s constant input from the entire news organization, and she frequently commends the points raised by people," a source told The New York Post. "I think most senior leaders across the organization think that she brings a ton of value with her ideas and perspective, and would also say that she is a great listener, who incorporates many other ideas and suggestions into the organization’s work."
Supporters point to recent high-profile bookings as evidence that CBS News still has strengths under Weiss, including Sylvester Stallone on CBS Sunday Morning and Patrick Clancy on 60 Minutes.
Leadership Structure After the Merger
Weiss has led CBS News since Skydance acquired The Free Press, the outlet she co-founded, in 2025, and continues to serve as its editor-in-chief. Skydance announced on October 5 that Mark Thompson will become chairman and editor-in-chief of CNN Worldwide, while Weiss is expected to continue separately leading CBS News, according to a report.
The two executives will form Skydance’s “CEO News Executive Leadership Team” and report directly to chairman and CEO David Ellison and co-CEO Ynon Kreiz.
The structure makes clear that Weiss will not oversee CNN or Thompson, who will continue running CNN’s U.S. and international operations, while CBS News and CNN will sit outside Skydance’s broader television leadership structure.
George Cheeks will oversee the CBS Television Network, television studios, local stations and more than 50 cable networks.
Thompson has led CNN since 2023 and previously ran The New York Times Company and the BBC. Paramount’s Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition is expected to close shortly, with the combined company operating under the Skydance name.