Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > CBS

'She Doesn't Hear Anybody': Bari Weiss' CBS News Staff Struggling to Get Through to Boss Despite Ratings Collapse and Chaos

CBS News ratings have suffered a downturn in recent months.
Source: 60 MINUTES/YOUTUBE/MSNBC

CBS News ratings have suffered a downturn in recent months.

Oct. 6 2026, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bari Weiss reportedly hasn't been taking feedback well as CBS News ratings continue to plummet, RadarOnline has learned.

After a year as editor-in-chief, some insiders claim she won't even take advice from some of her more experienced staff members.

Article continues below advertisement

Criticism of Management Style

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Bari Weiss is accused of ignoring staff suggestions in a new report.
Source: THE HILL/YOUTUBE

Bari Weiss is accused of ignoring staff suggestions in a new report.

Article continues below advertisement

"She doesn’t hear anybody. If you don’t agree with what she’s saying or doing, it doesn’t matter," one source told publication. "She pretends to hear ideas, but she really doesn’t listen to anyone."

Another insider noted, "No one can say, ‘That’s a bad idea.’ She looks at you like, ‘You don’t agree with what I’m saying,’ but there isn’t anybody who gets through to her."

Article continues below advertisement

Controversial Programming Changes

The unpopular changes to CBS's programming have come with declining viewership.
Source: @60MINUTES/YOUTUBE, CBS

The unpopular changes to CBS's programming have come with declining viewership.

Article continues below advertisement

Weiss’ first year has had a few bumps in the road, including criticism over staff changes, such as moving Tony Dokoupil from CBS Mornings to anchor CBS Evening News.

The switch was followed by an immediate decline in viewership and negative headlines surrounding the anchor.

As Radar previously reported, she also dramatically reshaped 60 Minutes, another move that generated negative publicity and contributed to declining viewership.

Article continues below advertisement

Some CBS News Insiders Support Her

Some staffers at CBS News have been supportive of Weiss.
Source: @THEFREEPRESS/YOUTUBE

Some staffers at CBS News have been supportive of Weiss.

Article continues below advertisement

However, some CBS insiders insisted she has leadership potential.

"There’s constant input from the entire news organization, and she frequently commends the points raised by people," a source told The New York Post. "I think most senior leaders across the organization think that she brings a ton of value with her ideas and perspective, and would also say that she is a great listener, who incorporates many other ideas and suggestions into the organization’s work."

Supporters point to recent high-profile bookings as evidence that CBS News still has strengths under Weiss, including Sylvester Stallone on CBS Sunday Morning and Patrick Clancy on 60 Minutes.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Angelynn E. Mock, Anita L. Avers.

Former TV Anchor Angelynn Mock Sentenced to Life Behind Bars After Stabbing Elderly Mom to Death in Disturbing Crime

picture of Usha Vance

JD Vance's Wife Usha Suffers Scare After Nearly Falling Down Helicopter Stairs While Carrying Baby Boy

Article continues below advertisement

Leadership Structure After the Merger

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Bari Weiss was chosen for her role by David Ellison.
Source: CNN

Bari Weiss was chosen for her role by David Ellison.

Weiss has led CBS News since Skydance acquired The Free Press, the outlet she co-founded, in 2025, and continues to serve as its editor-in-chief. Skydance announced on October 5 that Mark Thompson will become chairman and editor-in-chief of CNN Worldwide, while Weiss is expected to continue separately leading CBS News, according to a report.

The two executives will form Skydance’s “CEO News Executive Leadership Team” and report directly to chairman and CEO David Ellison and co-CEO Ynon Kreiz.

The structure makes clear that Weiss will not oversee CNN or Thompson, who will continue running CNN’s U.S. and international operations, while CBS News and CNN will sit outside Skydance’s broader television leadership structure.

George Cheeks will oversee the CBS Television Network, television studios, local stations and more than 50 cable networks.

Thompson has led CNN since 2023 and previously ran The New York Times Company and the BBC. Paramount’s Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition is expected to close shortly, with the combined company operating under the Skydance name.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.