EXCLUSIVE: Bari Weiss 'Targeting' CNN Staffers Next — as CBS 'Murderer' Prepares to Overhaul Ratings-Starved Cable Network After Next MAGA-Friendly Merger

Fresh off his merger with Paramount and its subsidiaries, Ellison's Skydance Media group is waiting for approval of another takeover of WBD.

Insiders say that if it happens, Trump ally Ellison could put Weiss in charge there as well to "right" the left-leaning network. That could include an extreme staff makeover, much like her recent firings at 60 Minutes, topped off by the very public divorce with legendary CBS newsman Scott Pelley.

"If I'm a CNN employee right now, I'm watching what happened to Scott Pelley the way airline pilots watch a near-miss on another runway. You don't assume it's going to happen to you, but you'd be foolish not to study it," Mike Fahey, head of Fahey Communications, told Radar.

"Scott Pelley became the cautionary tale," he continued. "If one of the most respected journalists in America can suddenly find himself at odds with management, everyone else in the building starts asking the same question: 'Who's next?' That's the kind of anxiety that quietly changes a newsroom long before any official policy does."