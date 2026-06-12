'60 Minutes' Staffers Unleash Fury at Under-Fire Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss — 'Everything She's Touched has Turned to S--t'

Such is the bad feeling towards Weiss, she’s gone into hiding inside her exec suite away from the newsroom, as sources claim staffers can't quite believe how she’s gone about trying to inject new life into the CBS News institution.

A former 60 Minutes staffer told Variety: "We have to acknowledge that 60 Minutes needed a bit of a facelift, and there were potentially positive ways to improve the program, but it’s the way they have gone about it.

"You don’t give a facelift with a f---king machete."

Former 60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft, 80, believes the clock is running out on Weiss's tenure leading CBS News following another tumultuous week at the network.

Kroft, a correspondent for 30 years at 60 Minutes before his departure in 2019, does'’t believe she will be around for much longer.