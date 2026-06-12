'60 Minutes' Staffers Unleash Fury at Under-Fire Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss — 'Everything She's Touched has Turned to S--t'
June 12 2026, Published 9:08 a.m. ET
Under-fire 60 Minutes editor-in-chief Bari Weiss has been slammed by staffers for her handling of the show's controversial overhaul.
RadarOnline.com can reveal resentment towards the 42-year-old is growing courtesy of the brutal axing of longstanding staff members and her editorial tinkering.
'You Don’t Give A Facelift With A Machete.'
Such is the bad feeling towards Weiss, she’s gone into hiding inside her exec suite away from the newsroom, as sources claim staffers can't quite believe how she’s gone about trying to inject new life into the CBS News institution.
A former 60 Minutes staffer told Variety: "We have to acknowledge that 60 Minutes needed a bit of a facelift, and there were potentially positive ways to improve the program, but it’s the way they have gone about it.
"You don’t give a facelift with a f---king machete."
Former 60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft, 80, believes the clock is running out on Weiss's tenure leading CBS News following another tumultuous week at the network.
Kroft, a correspondent for 30 years at 60 Minutes before his departure in 2019, does'’t believe she will be around for much longer.
'I Don't Think She's Shown Any Talent'
He said: "Everything she's touched has turned to s--t. Everything she's touched has gone colossally wrong.
"And I don't think she's shown any talent for this position. She's only fulfilling other people's agendas."
He added: "I have a feeling that Bari will not be overseeing 60 Minutes for very much longer."
Kroft believes Weiss and CBS owner David Ellison, the son of Trump donor billionaire Larry Ellison, do not have it in them to report critically on the Trump administration, especially as Ellison looks to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery in a multibillion-dollar deal, and will need the federal government's approval to do so.
Future Looking Bleak
He said: "I think once the deal gets done with Warner Bros., people will demand that she be let go or move into another position."
Kroft says he was under the impression Donald Trump has had it in for 60 Minutes since he sued them over claims the program deceptively edited a segment featuring former Vice President Kamala Harris.
"This started as an argument between Trump and the show over the Kamala Harris piece, and the president of the United States made it very clear that he'd like to see this broadcast go away," Kroft said.
"He wanted to do away with it, and he's intimated that from that point on. Some of the ruthlessness is coming directly from the president as a way to influence and make sure that Bari and David Ellison fall in line."
Trump declined an invitation to participate in a sit-down with 60 Minutes during the 2024 presidential campaign, with his campaign opposing the network's plan to fact-check him live during the interview.
"Paramount later agreed to pay the president $16million to settle his lawsuit over the Harris interview.
"The Trump administration is concerned with the coverage of the Trump administration. And 60 Minutes has been tough on the first and second Trump administrations and are not afraid to call them out on things, and I don't think this administration wants to tolerate it," Kroft explained.
"That's why you've seen this whole thing blow up."